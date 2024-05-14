Blue Jays bring 1-0 series lead over Orioles into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (19-22, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (26-14, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (3-5, 5.06 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0, 1.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -159, Blue Jays +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead.

Baltimore is 26-14 overall and 14-9 at home. The Orioles have gone 8-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Toronto is 10-13 in road games and 19-22 overall. The Blue Jays have a 14-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Westburg has nine doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 13-for-43 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho leads Toronto with seven home runs while slugging .444. Danny Jansen is 11-for-31 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .221 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.