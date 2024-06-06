Blue Jays boys' golf compete at NDHSAA State Meet

Jun. 5—GRAND FORKS — The Jamestown Blue Jays boys golf team hit the links to compete in the 2024 NDHSAA Class A Boys' Golf Championships from June 4 to June 5 at the Kings Walk Golf Course.

The Blue Jays finished in ninth place with a score to par of 47 over par and a 677. Grand Forks Red River won the event with a score of 24-over-par and 623.

The Blue Jays had six golfers participating with Hunter Gegelman being the highest finisher coming in in a five way tie for 33rd with a score of 10-over-par and 167 overall. Gegelman had 11 pars during the second round. Fargo North's Carson Hannestad won the individual event at four-over-par, a 144. The Blue Jays second highest finisher was a tie between Camron Andersen and Jace Dillman who finished in a six-way tie for 46th with a score of 171. Andersen finished at 13-over-par and Jace Dillman finished at 16-over-par. The Blue Jays' Vaughn Romsdal finished just behind his teammates at 53rd with a score of 173 overall and 12-over-par.

The standings are below:

Team:

1. Grand Forks Red River: 623, +24

2. Fargo North: 627, +27

3. Bismarck Century: 634, +35

4. West Fargo Sheyenne: 645, +38

5. West Fargo: 648, +38

6. Minot North: 648, +44

Blue Jays:

33. Hunter Gegelman: 167, +10

46. Camron Andersen: 171, +13

46. Jace Dillman: 171, +16

53. Vaughn Romsdal: 173, +12

59. Nate Walz: 175, +12

66. Luke LeFevre: 178, +18