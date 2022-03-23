Report: Blue Jays among teams interested in Brett Gardner

Veteran outfielder Brett Gardner has been linked to the Blue Jays in recent days. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays may be looking to one of their biggest rivals for help.

Toronto is among the teams showing interest in longtime New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, according to Erik Boland of Newsday Sports. Gardner is reportedly still waiting for New York to offer him a new contract.

Among the teams interested in Brett Gardner: the Blue Jays. But word around the game is Gardner is still waiting to see if the Yankees will make an offer — Erik Boland (@eboland11) March 22, 2022

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Blue Jays have reached out to Gardner's agent, but believe he will ultimately land back in the Bronx.

Gardner, who turns 39 in August, has spent his entire 14-year MLB career with the Yankees, suiting up in nearly 1,700 games over that time. He owns a career batting line of .256/.342/.398 but has seen his production dip over the past two seasons. He hit just .222 with 10 home runs in 2021.

The South Carolina native wouldn't figure to be a starter for the Blue Jays as the team appears set with George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. manning the outfield, with Randal Grichuk also factoring into the equation. The left-handed-hitting Gardner would provide manager Charlie Montoyo with a valuable bench option and give the righty-heavy Blue Jays a different look. His days of stealing nearly 50 bases are behind him, but he could also be used as a pinch-runner late in games or as a defensive replacement.

Toronto has been busy this offseason, adding starting pitchers Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi, plus relievers Yimi Garcia and Andrew Vasquez in free agency. The team also acquired third baseman Matt Chapman in a trade with the Oakland Athletics to fill its infield need.

The Blue Jays have legitimate playoff aspirations in 2022 after finishing one game shy of a wild-card spot last year. If the Gardner rumblings come to fruition, the veteran certainly knows a thing or two about October baseball with 68 postseason games under his belt.

