Blue Jays aim to end 4-game road losing streak, play the Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (35-42, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (42-36, third in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (7-5, 2.14 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -143, Blue Jays +121; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will attempt to break their four-game road skid in a matchup against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has an 18-20 record at home and a 42-36 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Toronto has gone 17-23 on the road and 35-42 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 14-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 22 doubles, 10 triples and seven home runs while hitting .288 for the Red Sox. Tyler O'Neill is 12-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has nine home runs, 38 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .279 for the Blue Jays. Spencer Horwitz is 12-for-31 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .231 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (back), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.