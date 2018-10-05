Blue Jays acquire Julian Merryweather from Indians to complete Josh Donaldson trade

Wonder what Indians manager Terry Francona and Josh Donaldson are laughing about? (AP Foto/David Dermer)

The Cleveland Indians have dealt right-handed pitcher Julian Merryweather to the Blue Jays, completing the trade that sent Josh Donaldson to the American League contenders.

Merryweather was rumoured to be the player heading to Toronto after Donaldson was traded for a player to be named later in late August. The 26-year-old missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March.

The Blue Jays designated infielder/outfielder Jon Berti for assignment in order to make room for Merryweather on the 40-man roster.

Friday’s announcement will likely be met with disappointment from Blue Jays fans. Donaldson, a former AL MVP, would have commanded a much greater return had he been healthy throughout the 2018 season. Merryweather, the only player heading to Toronto in the trade, struggled after making his Triple-A debut in 2017, going 3-7 with a 6.58 ERA in 16 starts.

