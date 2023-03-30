Blue Jays 2023 season preview: Predictions, X-factors, offseason grades and more

After a long winter, the 2023 Blue Jays season has finally arrived. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

After a long winter, the 2023 Toronto Blue Jays season has finally arrived. Here's your one-stop shop to get you ready for the new campaign.

Grades for all of Toronto's major offseason moves

The Blue Jays overhauled their roster over the winter. Here's a list of their biggest moves and a letter grade for each one.

Bold predictions for the 2023 Blue Jays season

We predict Kevin Gausman will beat Alek Manoah in Cy Young voting, that top prospect Ricky Tiedemann will make his MLB debut, and that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will hit 45 home runs.

Biggest Blue Jays X-Factors:

Every World Series contender needs big contributions from players further down the depth chart in order to realize its potential. Here are six players who could push the Blue Jays over the top in 2023.

Toronto's biggest question marks for 2023

The Blue Jays look like one of the best teams in the American League on paper, but there are still several questions surrounding the club heading into 2023.

A casual fan's guide to the Blue Jays' season

Not everyone can be a diehard supporter. Whether you're looking to get caught up on what you might have missed over the winter or trying to get a feel for what to expect this season, here's a brief look at everything you need to know to hold your own at the water cooler.

American League East preview

How will the toughest division in baseball shake out this year? What are the best- and worst-case scenarios for each team?

How Alek Manoah can take another step forward in 2023

Blue Jays Opening Day starter Alek Manoah was an All-Star and Cy Young finalist last season but there's still room for improvement in his game. Here's how he can reach new heights in 2023.

Blue Jays leaning into aggressive style of play

The Blue Jays are ready to play fearlessly. The havoc on the bases was part of the club’s style a season ago, but with a full year of manager John Schneider at the helm, the aggressiveness will only ramp up.

Blue Jays bringing revamped identity, culture into 2023 season

The Home Run Jacket is gone and the Blue Jays are adopting more of a “been-there-before” attitude. Expect different vibes in the dugout this year.

How new rules impact the Blue Jays

MLB has implemented several rule changes for the 2023 campaign. Which Blue Jays stand to benefit from the tweaks and which players will need to switch things up?

How new-look Rogers Centre affects the Blue Jays

Phase 1 of a revamped fan experience at the Rogers Centre also brought significant changes to the stadium's dimensions. Who will benefit the most?

