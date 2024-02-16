Blue Jay wrestlers wrap up day No. 1 of state tournament

Feb. 15—FARGO, N.D. — Day No. 1 of the 2024 State Wrestling Tournament is complete.

To recap:

Between the Jamestown High School girls and boys wrestling teams, the Blue Jays had 13 members competing during the individual portion of the tournament.

"Today the Blue Jay boys wrestled really hard and showed a lot of heart," JHS head boys wrestling coach Patrick Schlosser said.

In the boys 114-pound bracket, Jack Schauer advanced all the way to the semifinals. Grady Iverson of Bismarck Century won by an 8-6 decision over Schauer in the semis, sending the freshman to the third-place match that will run on Friday.

After picking up a major decision win in the first championship round Lucas Schlepuetz fell in the 133-pound quarterfinal to Bismarck High's Braeden Halverson.

Grady Anderson, the No. 1 seeded wrestler at 152 pounds, picked up convincing wins in the first round, quarterfinal and semifinal securing himself in the state's 152-pound championship match.

Jerard Satterlee, Damien Cross and Jaxsen Morris dropped in straight matches on Thursday.

"Jerard Satterlee made a lot of improvements," Schlosser said. "He ended up having the number one seed right away after that match, he showed a lot of improvement but ended up coming up short.

"Damien Cross showed a lot of heart," he said. " He battled really hard but ended up getting caught on his back in his second match and was not able to recover. Jaxsen Morris showed a lot of promise for the future. He never gave up in either of his matches"

Kaydence Golding cleaned up on the girls side.

The seventh grader recorded three straight pins to advance to the 112-pound state championship match.

Gabby Romans will be facing off in the third-place match of the 148-pound bracket. In the first championship round, Romans won by fall over Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter's Riley Dewald. The fall came at the 3:12 mark.

In her quarterfinal match Romans pulled out a 2-1 win by decision over Sofia Meyer of Legacy. Romans went head-to-head with Century's Cadence Cook in the semis but suffered a fall at 4:46.

Grace Bercier will also be in the third-place 170-pound match having picked up two wins on Thursday before dropping in the semifinals.

Aspen Humes and Hope Miller both went two and out in their respective matches.

Matches are set to continue on Friday at 10 a.m.

Blue Jay results

Boys

114

Champ. Round 1 — Jack Schauer (Jamestown) won by tech fall over Gabe Flores (Grand Forks Central) (TF-1.5 3:07 (15-0))

Quarterfinal — Jack Schauer won by major decision over Jake Mattern (Sheyenne) (MD 13-2)

Semifinal — Grady Iverson (Bismarck Century) won by decision over Jack Schauer (Dec 8-6)

133

Champ. Round 1 — Lucas Schlepuetz (Jamestown) won by major decision over Zach Nelson (Grand Forks Central) (MD 12-1)

Quarterfinal — Braeden Halverson (Bismarck) won by fall over Lucas Schlepuetz (Fall 2:52)

152

Champ. Round 1 — Grady Anderson (Jamestown) won by fall over Brayden Nayes (Sheyenne) (Fall 0:55)

Quarterfinal — Grady Anderson won by major decision over Kaullen Hegney (Mandan (MD 15-2)

Semifinal — Grady Anderson won by fall over Kaden Kraft (Minot) (Fall 3:56)

160

Champ. Round 1 — Wyatt Kosidowski (Davies) won by tech fall over Jerard Satterlee (Jamestown)(TF-1.5 3:44 (18-1)

Cons. Round 1 — Cal Bratton (Fargo North) won by fall over Jerard Satterlee (Fall 2:21)

172

Champ. Round 1 — Ty Wiedrich (Williston) won by fall over Damien Cross (Jamestown) (Fall 1:28)

Cons. Round 1 — Ryer Muske (Valley City) won by fall over Damien Cross (Fall 2:15)

215

Champ. Round 1 — Connor Manske (Sheyenne) won by fall over Jaxsen Morris (Jamestown) (Fall 0:27)

Cons. Round 1 — Austin Burrell (Davies) won by fall over Jaxsen Morris (Fall 2:41)

Girls

112

Round 1 — Kaydence Golding (Jamestown) won by fall over Madilynn Golphne (Minot) (Fall 0:35)

Quarterfinal — Kaydence Golding won by fall over Anna Engwicht (New Salem-Almont) (Fall 2:34)

Semifinal — Kaydence Golding won by fall over Victoria Sanchez (Valley City) (Fall 1:56)

118

Champ. Round 1 — Elizabeth Youboty (Bismarck Legacy) won by decision over Miah Torres (Jamestown) (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Round 1 — Miah Torres won by fall over Katie Bynum (Pembina County North) (Fall 2:36)

136

Champ. Round 1 — Madison Reems (Bismarck) won by major decision over Mackenzie Stoddartt (Jamestown) (MD 13-4)

Cons. Round 1 — Victoria Llamas (Minot) won by fall over Mackenzie Stoddartt (Fall 4:40)

148

Champ. Round 1 — Gabby Romans (Jamestown) won by fall over Riley Dewald (Napoleon G-S) (Fall 3:12)

Quarterfinal — Gabby Romans won by decision over Sofia Meyer (Bismarck Legacy) (Dec 2-1)

Semifinal — Cadence Cook (Bismarck Century) won by fall over Gabby Romans (Jamestown) (Fall 4:46)

155

Champ. Round 1 — Amiya Russell (West Fargo United) won by fall over Aspen Humes (Jamestown) (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Round 1 — Kolbi McElwain (Dickinson) won by fall over Aspen Humes (Fall 0:52)

170

Champ. Round 1 — Grace Bercier (Jamestown) won by fall over Karlee Lesmann (Carrington) (Fall 5:17)

Quarterfinal — Grace Bercier won by decision over Brennida Myers (Bismarck Century) (Dec 3-2)

Semifinal — Victoria Pasterz (Des-Lacs Burlington) won by fall over Grace Bercier (Fall 1:31)

190

Champ. Round 1 — Koiline Govergo (Fargo ) won by fall over Hope Miller (Jamestown) (Fall 0:26)

Cons. Round 1 — Sheena Locke (Bismarck) won by fall over Hope Miller (Fall 2:14)