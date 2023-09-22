Blue Jay volleyball players make parents proud on Parent's Night

Sep. 21—JAMESTOWN — Kinley Anderson is a jack of all trades on the volleyball court.

She proved it on Tuesday night against Mandan.

"She's got a tough serve, she's been swinging well, she's a great teammate, she's strong — she's got all of the great characteristics of a Blue Jay volleyball player," Jamestown High School head volleyball coach, Sara Hegerle, said.

With Anderson leading the charge, the Blue Jays blew past Mandan 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 to move to 8-0 in the West Region and 12-3 on the year. Jamestown will be at Bismarck High next. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Five of the Blue Jays' wins have come in the last nine days.

Last week, the Jays snapped a six-year losing streak against Bismarck Century on Tuesday, topped Watford City on Friday and swept Williston on Saturday.

The squad followed up last week with a sweep of Turtle Mountain on Tuesday.

"I feel like we've had a lot of matches lately," Hegerle said. "It's been busy and fun and the kids have played well which has been nice."

While it's been a busy time for the Blue Jay volleyball crew, it's given the team a lot of practice with its new rotation.

Due to a strained quad injury starting libero Makhal Rowell has been out of playing contention for the majority of the last four games. The injury forced Hegerle to make some changes to the lineup.

"I really like this new rotation — I think it gets everyone more involved," Anderson said. "It's fun getting to play something that I don't normally get to play. It's just fun because everyone celebrates you. I don't get to play there very often so the easiest ball I pass, people are celebrating and that's fun."

On Thursday, Anderson was counted as the Jays' second-leading passer with 13 digs.

"The last time that she came out after she served, I said, 'Kinley we're done being surprised by you,'" Jamestown High School head volleyball coach, Sara Hegerle, said. "At first it's like, wow! But, she's like that in practice. She plays hard in the back row — she wants the ball. If we didn't have really good back row players I would feel really confident having her back there."

Anderson also recorded an ace and nine kills.

It was a good note to end on, Hegerle would just like to see her team start a little faster next time.

Mandan forced the Blue Jays to fight from behind in the first set.

A couple of shanked passes and errors on the attack by the Jays helped Mandan score an 8-4 lead over the West Region's leaders. Mandan scored four of the next nine points to put them ahead 12-9.

"We weren't playing with a great amount of urgency in the first set," Hegerle said. "But, they were able to turn the switch. We don't want them to have to do that every time but the fact that they were able to tonight was good. It shows a lot of grit."

Jamestown pulled off a 16-4 run to end the first set 25-16. Makenna Nold was the Jays' leading attacker with 23 kills. Anderson's twin sister Kendyl, Leah Trumbauer and Addison Marker combined for another seven points scored at the net.

"Leah Trumbauer plays all the way around and she kills it in the back row," Anderson said. "I hope nothing goes unnoticed from here because she's just a great person and a great player."

Trumbauer finished her night with three kills, a pair of assists and nine digs.

The second set saw eight tied scores but finally, the Blue Jays got the lead and they didn't give it up the rest of the way.

Up 10-9, the Blue Jays' defense and offense worked in tandem to extend the home team's advantage.

Some powerful kills from Nold and Marker helped to put some more points on the board and the Jays soon found themselves up 24-15. An error on a Mandan server clinched the second set for the Blue Jays.

All the momentum favored the Jays in the third. The Jays held tough and gutted it out to clinch their sixth sweep of the season.

"These kids are determined to work hard and they want to be successful," Hegerle said. "I think that drive is just in them."

Jamestown 3, Mandan 0

MAN 16 15 15

JHS 25 25 25

MAN — Kills: Lilly Thomsen 6, Harper Harris 3, Ellie McElvaney 3, Milla Ehlis 3, Anna Lyles 1. Assists: Ellie Thomsen 13. Digs: McElvaney 13, Jayden Wiest 10, L. Thomsen 5, Lyles 4, E. Thomsen 3, Savannah Gustavsson 3, Harris 3, Ehlis 1. Blocks: Ehlis 2, L. Thomsen 2, Harris 1, McElvaney 1, Lyles 1. Aces: McElvaney 2, E. Thomsen 1.

JHS — Kills: Makenna Nold 23, Kinley Anderson 9, Leah Trumbauer 3, Kendyl Anderson 2, Addison Marker 2, Mari Anderson 1, Lucy Falk 1. Assists: Edie Hegerle 32, Emma Houge 4, Trumbauer 2, Nold 2. Digs: Nold 15, Kinley Anderson 13, Hegerle 12, Sara Sletto 11, Houge 10, Trumbauer 9, Marker 2, Kendyl Anderson 1. Blocks: Nold 2, Kendyl Anderson 1, Marker 1. Aces: Nold 3, Houge 2, Sletto 1, Hegerle 1, Kinley Anderson 1.