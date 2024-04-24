Blue Jay track team comes in second at Jamestown True Team Triangular

Apr. 23—JAMESTOWN — Tuesday was a day for smiles at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium.

After all, the sun was shining, temperatures hovered around 60 degrees.

What more could you want as a track and field athlete?

The Jamestown High School track and field team hosted its second meet of the spring on April 23. The Jays, Fargo Shanley and Bismarck St. Mary's were the three teams competing. The Blue Jays boys and girls teams both placed second scoring 195 and 209.5 points respectively.

For the boys, the Jays placed first in nine events. On the girls side, the Jays churned out five individual first-place finishes.

Junior Brady Harty cleaned up in the hurdles and triple jump. Harty won the 110 hurdles race with a time of 16.7 seconds. His mark of 37 feet, 6.5 inches in triple jump also earned him the top score.

Henry Yolain won the shortest race of the day, finishing the 100 meter stretch in 11.5 seconds while Sam Anteau posted the top time in the longest race of the day. Anteau finished the 3200 meter run in 10 minutes, 0.2 seconds.

For the girls, Allysah Larson continued to be the name to beat in the long and triple jump. The Blue Jay senior placed first in both events with marks of 18-05.5 and 34-03. The senior also placed second in the 200 meter dash, 0.9 seconds behind Shanley's Paige Renschler who won the event with a time of 25.8 seconds.

Julia Skari was first in both hurdle races for the girls and Kinley Anderson got top honors in discus with a throw of 119 feet, 2 inches.

Jamestown is slated to be in action again on Thursday at Valley City. The meet will begin at 3 p.m.

Team results

Boys

1. Shanley 212; 2. Jamestown 195; 3. St. Mary's 148

Girls

1. Shanley 220.5; 2. Jamestown 209.5; 3. St. Mary's 141

Top finishers / Blue Jay results

Boys

4x800 meter relay: 1. Jamestown (Micah Stoudt, Sam Anteau, Miles Anderson, Raine Job), 8:51.09.

High jump: 1. Joey Hoffman, SM, 5-02; T1. Peacemaker Tumukunde 5-02; 4. Aiden Skari 5-02; T5. Gradin Thorlakson 5-00.

1600: 1. Quinn Carroll, SHAN, 4:38.4; 2. Jack Schauer 4:46.8; 5. Kamden Herzig 5:37.4.

Triple jump: 1. Brady Harty, JHS, 37-06.5; 7. Ryan Kallenbach 31-00.5.

4x100: 1. Jamestown 49.9.

3200: 1. Sam Anteau, JHS, 10:00.2; 4. Jaydyn Velek 11:31.7; 5. Raine Job 11:40.

4x200: 1. Shanley 1:34.2; 2. Jamestown 1:38.6.

100: 1. Henry Yolain, JHS 11.5; 3. Sam Mayhair 11.8; 9. Tristan Williams 12.

400: 1. Nathan Andrews, SHAN, 52.6; 2. Gradin Thorlakson 54.3; 7. Jesse Sagaser 56.3.

800: 1. Jacob Windsor, SM, 2:06.2; 3. Micah Stoudt 2:10.1; 5. Heath Heupel 2:16.4; 8. Miles Anderson 2:23.4.

110 hurdles: 1. Brady Harty, JHS, 16.7; 3. Kale Ziegler 18.3; 6. Grady Eckart 19.9.

300 hurdles: 1. Ethan Brintnell, SM, 44.0; 5. Grady Eckart 50.0.

4x400: 1. Jamestown 3:39.

Shot put: 1. Cam Ahlers, SHAN, 45-00; 3. Cody Berreth 42-10; 5. Jacoby Traut 39-02; 6. Jack Van Berkom 38-00;

Discus: 1. Cam Ahlers, SHAN, 130-03; 5. Cody Berreth 115-05; 7. Jack Van Berkom 101-02; 8. Jacoby Traut 99-00.

Javelin: 1. Cody Berreth, JHS, 146-04; 3. Jacoby Traut 136-00; 6. Josh Dickerman 109-09.

Pole vault: 1. Fisher Hannesson, SHAN, 13-00.

Girls

Pole vault: 1. Layna Hoffer, JHS, 8-00; 2. Sutton Van Gilder 7-00.

1600: 1. Kami Dean, SHAN, 5:34.6; 5. Ella Thomas 7:08.2.

Long jump: 1. Allysah Larson, JHS, 18-05.5; 3. Hayden Olson 15-10; 9. Kaia Hieb 10-00.

4x800: 1. Shanley 10:45.4; 2. Jamestown 13:27.9.

Triple jump: 1. Allysah Larson, JHS, 34-03; 2. Hayden Olson 33-09; 3. Jozie Davis 31-06.

4x100: 1. St. Mary's 52.2; 2. Jamestown 52.6.

4x200: 1. Shanley 1:56.1; 2. Jamestown 1:57.9.

4x400: 1. Shanley 4:29.2; 2. Jamestown 4:31.

3200: 1. Kami Dean, SHAN, 12:31.5; 3. Abigail Kucera 14:37.6.

100: 1. Paige Renschler, SHAN, 12.3; 5. Lydia Stoterau 14.0; 6. Jozie Davis 14.3; 8. Sutton Van Gilder 14.4.

200: 1. Paige Renschler, SHAN, 25.8; 2. Allysah Larson 26.7; 8. Kiannah Metzger 30.7; 9. McKenna Pettys 35.5.

400: 1. Izzy Tillisch, SHAN, 1:06.1; 4. Kiannah Metzger 1:16.5; 5. Madelyn Haakenson 1:30.7.

800: 1. Elle Bernhardt, SHAN, 2:32.5; 7. Ambre Crouzat 3:08.6.

100 hurdles: 1. Julia Skari, JHS, 16.3; 4. Allysah Larson 17.3; 6. Adisyn Yunck 19.8.

300 hurdles: 1. Julia Skari, JHS, 48.4; 7. Adisyn Yunck 53.0; 8. Mea Ulland 55.2.

Shot put: 1. Seely Stockmoe, SHAN, 36-00; 2. Kinley Anderson 35-09; 3. Addison Marker 33-10; 4. Kendyl Anderson 31-11.

Discus: 1. Kinley Anderson, JHS, 119-02; 3. Addison Marker 98-10; 7. Kendyl Anderson 84-10.

Javelin: 1. Alexis Gerving, SM, 130-03; 2. Kendyl Anderson 107-06; 3. Addison Marker 103-07.