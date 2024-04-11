Blue Jay tennis program eager for success, has the pieces to find it

Apr. 11—JAMESTOWN — Last year, the prep tennis season was well underway by the time the Jamestown High School girls squad got their coach in place.

It made for a bit of an unusual season for the Jays.

"Last year it was a little bit difficult for the girls — getting a new coach a couple of weeks into the season and trying to feel things out," JHS head girls tennis coach Brock Burkett said.

"This year we're all much more comfortable," he said. "The girls know what to expect from me, I know how to expect from the girls and how to coach them. I am very happy with where we are sitting, There's a number of girls from last year's team that hit a lot over the summer and you can definitely tell that there is improvement there."

Burkett and the Blue Jay tennis squad began practices on April 1 and will kick off the season with non-conference duals against Minot, Williston and Dickinson on Friday. Matches are slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Minot's Hammond Park.

Friday will be an exciting test for the second-year head coach.

Last season, the Jays ended the year at 0-8 in the West Region standings and 0-11 overall. No set was won by a Blue Jay athlete last spring and while an 0-72 record might be discouraging to some, it seems to have only motivated the Blue Jays to work harder.

The Jays are returning their entire 2023 varsity roster plus seven others who are new to high school tennis. In total, Burkett said there are 18 athletes out for tennis this spring.

"There are some younger girls who I think could compete for some varsity spots which is good for the program and helps keep that competition healthy on the team," Burkett said. "We've got a pile of new eighth graders who joined this year with a little bit of experience and whatnot which is actually really exciting to see."

While the younger girls might be competing for a spot in the top-six, seniors Hana Lang and Isabel LeFevre aren't going to be easy to get past.

"They played one and two for us last year and we're really kind of expecting them to do the same this year," Burkett said of Lang and LeFevre. "It's a tough ask. There are a lot of very talented tennis players at the No. 1 and 2 spot so anyone who plays in those roles has to go out and work hard every day to earn every little bit."

Sophomores Elise Roberts and Mylee Michel are also returning with hopes to make the varsity line up.

Burkett said Roberts and Michel were among those at Bolinger Courts in the offseason practicing their technique. The second-year head coach said the duo's work has — in practice — resulted in some more consistent volleys, the use of forehand and backhand and an improved pace of play.

Still, they've got to apply it to a match situation if they want to see some wins this spring.

"The key for us is going to be that we have to be willing to compete and make our competition earn their points," Burkett said. "We are kind of the underdog here through most of our matches this season."

Isaac Mimong will be attempting to help Burkett fuel the Blue Jays' competitive drive.

Mimong, a former state placer for the JHS boys tennis team, has accepted the role of Burkett's assistant coach this spring.

"Isaac has been great," Burkett said. "I got to coach with him a little bit in the fall during the boys season. He brings a lot of knowledge, not just with tennis but to sports in general. He understands sports movement — stretching, conditioning and that kind of stuff — that is much appreciated.

"He's very energetic and passionate about tennis and has a strong will to compete," he said. "We want to try and drive that into our program."

With all the right people and pieces in place, Burkett and Mimong are expecting an exciting next two months.

"I've been thinking about how this season was going to go every since last season ended," Burkett said. "My biggest hope is that the work we've put in during the offseason really translates so they can find some on-court success that we didn't quite find last season."