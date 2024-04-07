Blue Jay soccer christens Erstad Field with a win Saturday

Apr. 6—JAMESTOWN — Saturday marked the first varsity action Jamestown's Erstad Field had ever seen.

The Blue Jay girls soccer team hosted and downed Bismarck High 1-0 in Saturday's season opener. The win puts the Jays at a perfect 1-0 in the WDA standings. The team's next chance at a win is slated for April 11 at Bismarck St. Mary's. The Saints and Jays will begin play at approximately 7:30 p.m.

"I was nervous," JHS head coach Colton Altringer said of the Jays' test against the Demons. "Our season is so short and we do have a lot of new pieces so trying to figure out where everything fits and speed rush everything to make a final product for this week is tough. We don't have a lot of time to prepare — we're pretty much going right away."

In the opening half, the Blue Jays had the task of battling 38-mile-per-hour wind gusts and a buzzing BHS offense.

"My goal as a coach was to really take away the midfield and stop them from switching the ball to their right side," Altringer said. "No. 7, (Sydney Henriksen) is a very good attacker. Their offense ran through her last year as well so they try and switch it from the middle to the right side and we tried to take away that option."

Due to the wind, much of the action was had at the south end of the field in front of Blue Jay goalkeeper Olivia Sorlie. Sorlie, a three-year starter for the Jays, stood tall and turned in a clean sheet at the end of 40 minutes to make it 0-0 after one half.

Aliveya Fink's sheet stayed clean until the 43rd minute.

With the wind at their backs, eighth grader Layla Becker and freshman Briella Martin worked together to get downfield and set up a shot right in front of Fink and the Bismarck goal.

Martin made good on the pass from Becker to score the Jays' first goal of the year.

"Our goal as coaches is to get them to learn how to work together this year," Altringer said of Martin and Becker. Individually, they are very skilled players and we think as coaches if they can figure out a chemistry and learn how to play off of each other they could be a very dynamic duo in the attack path that should scare any backline in the state."

The Blue Jays seemingly controlled the pace of play for the majority of the second half but BHS didn't go away. With 10 minutes remaining, the Demons put together an attack that tested Sorlie's steadiness in goal. The senior rose to the challenge making a series of stops in the final few minutes.

All told, Sorlie was credited with four official saves. Fink tallied seven saves.

"Was it a clean game? No. But it was the first game of the season and it was the right step forward most definitely," Altringer said.

"The girls have a better understanding of how to work with specific individuals, where they fit as teammates and what their role on the team is," he said. "There were struggles but I think the girls were able to lean on each other and figure things out and fix mistakes as a team. I'll take a win like that no matter what."

Jamestown 1, Bismarck 0

BHS 0 0 — 0

JHS 0 1 — 1

Scoring

First half

No scoring.

Second half

1, JHS, Briella Martin (Layla Becker), 43rd minute.

Shots on goal: Bismarck High 4, Jamestown 8

Saves: Bismarck High, Aliveya Fink, 7; Jamestown, Olivia Sorlie, 4