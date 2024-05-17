Blue Jay seniors working through demands, want to end well

May 17—JAMESTOWN — Culture typically depicts the last two weeks of school as a slack-off period for seniors.

That is not the case in Jamestown, North Dakota — especially for those competing in sports.

"Spring sports are challenging; of course that depends on the course load and how many classes you are taking, but balancing academics and athletics is hard, regardless of the sport," JHS senior Sam Anteau said. "Emotionally this is the most stressful time of the year. During fall and winter all I needed to do was the work scheduled in class. During the spring, time works against you. Right now, I rely more on my teachers and coaches than ever."

Jamestown High School graduation will be held May 26 at the Jamestown Civic Center. End of season spring sport tournaments are slated to run from May 23 to June 5.

"Graduation becomes more of a reality each day that passes," Adam Sortland said. "It's obviously exciting but can be a little nervewracking as well. It is just important to keep in mind that this is what we have been working towards since we stepped in the doors of our kindergarten class."

While they have been preparing, the month of May is still a combination of stress, nerves, relief and excitement for the Blue Jay Class of 2024.

Olivia Sorlie said competing in the spring is a bittersweet feeling because it's the end of her high school career and she doesn't have another sport to look forward to in the following season. The Blue Jay standout also competed for the Blue Jay golf and hockey teams.

"Being a senior athlete is exciting but can also be hard," Sorlie said. "You're trying to finish out the school year on a high note, but also trying to make the state tournament. The final game of the season is especially difficult because it's the last time you will ever compete with your team again."

Sorlie said the Blue Jay soccer team's goal at the beginning of the year was to make it to the 2024 state tournament. The Blue Jays' 4-0 win against Dickinson on May 14 locked the Jays into the state tournament and now the team is fighting for second place in the WDA.

"Having a successful run at state would be an incredible way to finish my time as a Blue Jay athlete," Sorlie said. "Finishing out the season strong and making sure I am on top of my work to be eligible to play is very important."

Academically, Sorlie said she is aiming to keep her 4.0 GPA and graduate with highest honors.

"The most challenging thing as a senior athlete is balancing the end of school and semester tests with the end of the sports season," Sorlie said. "Preparing for (tests) are my main priority.

"The teachers and coaches have been very supportive and encouraging, which is very helpful trying to get through the end of the year," she said. "My family has been very supportive throughout my four years at the high school and they are even more encouraging knowing it's coming down to the final games of my high school career."

That's a common theme among other Blue Jay senior athletes.

"I want to finish out strong," Addison Graves said. "I decided to take a higher-demand class schedule, so ensuring I stay focused is important. Academic-wise I have always strived for a 4.0 and that is how I plan to finish. With the year coming to an end, it is super important to ensure I stay caught up in school work while also staying busy with softball. This takes time management and dedication to each area of my life."

Graves and the JHS softball team are currently sitting at 17-12 overall while their WDA record of 12-8 pins them as the No. 7 team in the West. If current seedings hold, the Jays would need to win their play-in game on May 20 to advance to the WDA tournament.

"The realities of graduation have set in and it's very bittersweet," Graves' senior teammate Torrie Mack said. "Being a Blue Jay is coming to an end which pushes me to put everything I have into these last few weeks. I would like to finish strong. Academically, I want to finish as an honor student. Athletically, I want to go to State. Knowing that I will never be able to play with my teammates again is saddening but also pushes us all to play with our heart and soul."

Mack is putting her heart and soul into more than just softball.

"This time of year is the final push before the year is over," Mack said. "I am currently taking dual credit classes as well as working at Eddy Funeral Home and Valley Plains Equipment. The combination of all of that and softball gets to be a lot sometimes. Also, exploring options for my future has been stressful but so exciting.

"My coaches and teachers have always been very supportive," she said. "My coaches have always put school first and pushed us to do the best we can. It's overwhelming trying to get everything in order but very exciting."

Time management seems to be an inadvertent consequence of graduation.

"By this point in the year, personal life takes a back seat," Anteau said. "Every day is pretty much the same — school, track, study, sleep, rinse, repeat. It's both stressful and exciting, a new chapter is about to open, but I don't have much time to think about it."

Anteau is the main threat in the distance events for the Blue Jay boys track and field team. The senior has qualified for the 1600 and 3200 meter run at the NDHSAA Class A State Track and Field Meet.

"I'm looking to get a top 10 placement at State in the two mile and top 15 in the mile," Anteau said. "This means I need plenty of guidance from my coaches; whether that's extra time at practice or talking strategy."

Anteau's goals in the classroom are no less lofty.

"In AP Calc (Calculus) I am looking to score a 4," Anteau said. "I have already taken my other two AP tests so I am focused solely on Calculus for now. Mrs. (Leigh) Meier is doing a great job of answering all the questions I have; she will need to stick with me for a couple more days."

Anteau said he plans to major in physics at Utah State University in the fall. If things go as planned, he will also run for the Aggies' track and cross-country teams.

"I'd like to thank all my teachers and coaches for all the time you have spent making me the best I could be, inspiring me and showing what's possible," Anteau said. "I believe that teachers and coaches are some of the most respectable jobs. People who hold those positions change more lives than anyone else."

The athletes said the impact of those serving Jamestown Public Schools could not be overstated.

"The flexibility I have received from my teachers and coaches has allowed me to succeed in many ways," Kinley Anderson said. "My demands currently for being an athlete and student are finishing my athletic and academic career at JHS strong, which have both always been focal points for me. I am on track to graduate with highest honors which is one goal I've always wanted to achieve.

"My emotions are different now than in the fall and winter because the reality of graduation and the idea of moving forward is setting in," she said. "I have many lasts coming and that just reminds me to be grateful that I'm in the position I am and that I am fortunate to have an extra week of track."

Anderson has already qualified for the Class A State Track and Field Meet in two events. She is ranked ninth in the State in shot put and fourth in discus. This spring will mark the senior's third time competing at the NDHSAA State Track and Field Meet.

"I now hope to finish my time as a Blue Jay athlete by throwing PRs at State," she said. "I also want to enjoy every moment I have left and just end my time by having fun with friends, family, coaches and everyone who has supported me through my time at JHS."

The Class A State Track and Field Meet is scheduled May 23-25 at Bismarck's MDU Resources Community Bowl.

While Anderson will be competing at State next weekend, Sortland will hopefully be at the WDA baseball tourney in Minot.

Sortland is one of three seniors playing for the JHS baseball team this spring. Tyson Jorissen and Jaden Prochnow are also dealing with the stresses of competing at a high level while finishing out their studies on a high note.

"I am just trying to keep my head in the game and in school as the end of my senior year approaches and to not get ahead of myself as I am not completely done yet," Jorissen said. "I always put my academics first as that is a big part of your future in finding a job to support you as you grow up. I want to finish the year with good grades while also playing the best I can on the field."

The Blue Jay seniors have helped lead the baseball squad to a 7-11-0 overall and 7-9 conference record. While they still have one regular-season doubleheader left on the schedule, the team based on current seeding could be facing the play-in round as well.

"As an athlete, I want to give my team my all and work as hard as possible," Sortland said. "We set a goal at the beginning of the year to make State and that goal is still achievable. As a student, I want to do the best I can on my semester tests. I am just trying to enjoy every day and not take anything for granted."

"I would like to thank all of my teachers and coaches for being such great support throughout my time at JHS," Mack said. "It is people like you that will leave a lasting impact on me and every student-athlete."

Thank you for being there along the way of my journey through high school and motivating me to be the best I can be and do great things because they knew I had it in me," Jorissen said. "You were truly a big part of my journey growing up and I appreciate you for everything you did and helped me with."

"I am really appreciative of all the teachers and coaches who have supported and encouraged me throughout my high school years," Sorlie said.

"I want to thank all of my teachers and coaches for always being extremely supportive and helping me throughout the years," Anderson said. "I feel very fortunate that I am able to go to a school that prioritizes students' success in both the academic and athletic field."

"The biggest thing teachers and coaches can do for a student-athlete is being understanding," Graves said. "I feel like I have been lucky in those areas. My teachers are always willing to work with me if I miss school and help keep me caught up. Coach Soulis prioritizes school and ensures we stay in good standing."

"Throughout my time in high school I have had some of the best teachers and coaches a person could ask for," Sortland said. "They are very understanding but still push you to do your best because they have your best interest in mind. Even though there are some days where I have not wanted to go to school or practice, the people I get to work with have made it worth it."