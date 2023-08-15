Blue Jay football seniors set to make 2023 a special season

Aug. 15—JAMESTOWN — Bo Nelson grew up watching the best teams in North Dakota fight it out for a state title but no game was as special for him as the 2022 Class A state title game.

"My favorite memory since playing on varsity was hugging my dad after winning the state championship," Nelson said. "We used to go watch the Dakota Bowl every year growing up, and to play in it is a surreal feeling."

Here's hoping the 2023 Dakota Bowl will be just as special.

The two-time defending Class A state champions began practices on Aug. 7 and will kick off the season with a scrimmage against Devils Lake and Valley City on Aug. 19.

Aug. 25 will officially kick off the nine-week regular season. The Jays are slated to be up in Grand Forks week one for a tilt against Red River. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

"We are blessed to have what we have," JHS head coach Bill Nelson said. "We've got our own locker room, we've got our own practice field, we've got a grass field, we've got a turf field we share with the soccer team, we get to go over and use (Charlotte and Gordon) Hansen Stadium's awesome facilities on Friday nights — we are tremendously blessed."

Great facilities aren't the only thing that the Jays are blessed with.

Including Bo Nelson, the Jays will return four of their starting five on the offensive line and two on the defensive line. Nelson, a 2022 second-team all-state selection, will be returning as the Jays' starting center — a job he's well equipped for as he's played football since 2013.

"I started playing football in first grade and I started playing because I was basically raised around the sport so I knew from a very early age that I wanted to play," he said. "I have played inside linebacker which was short-lived, center, right and left guard and also defensive end and nose tackle. I have continued because I love the game more than anything."

Nelson first started playing varsity as a sophomore and was named a starter as a junior.

His work on offense last season allowed former JHS quarterback Payton Hochhalter to pass for 2,630 yards and 34 touchdowns. With the protection from Nelson and the rest of the O-line, Hochhalter was able to scramble for 406 yards and 10 touchdowns.

On defense, Nelson played nine games last season. He had 27 total and 11 solo tackles, two of which came from behind the line of scrimmage. He was also credited with an interception.

His progression is a testament to the Blue Jays' training regimen.

"We have different things throughout the summer like throwing on Sunday nights for the receivers and quarterbacks and Ram Roasts on Monday nights for all of the offensive and defensive linemen," Bo Nelson said. "Along with that, we go to camps together to bond and get better individually and as a team."

Nelson and his fellow 17 seniors are the second-largest class to come through the program since Coach Bill Nelson took the reins nine years ago.

"The transition from junior high to high school football was difficult and COVID only added to that difficulty," now-senior Tyson Jorissen said. "Typically the freshmen practice with the upperclassmen to allow the upperclassmen to show how to do things and lead by example but COVID restricted that from happening as the freshman would have to practice at a different time than the upperclassmen.

"We had to learn in a different way at first but as we got to our sophomore year, we fit in just fine as the upperclassmen had been very welcoming and understanding as we were new to all this and needed some teaching," he said.

Jorissen is one of the Jays' slot receivers and is generally responsible for kickoff returns. Last year, he had 39 receptions for 453 yards receiving and was the team's fourth-leading rusher with 18 carries for 139 yards. Jorissen was the team's top kickoff returner with 11 returns for 230 yards.

Jorissen, like Nelson, started playing football as soon as he could.

"I have been playing football since I could remember," Jorissen said. "I got into the sport because I loved watching it and had the influences of both my father and my stepfather as they both had played football growing up.

"As I grew up I found out how much I had fallen in love with the sport, the people and my teammates," he said.

Through the next nine weeks, Jorissen and the rest of the group of 2023 seniors are going to be training and working toward defending the Class A title — but they're not talking about playoffs yet.

"The end goal is the state championship, yes, but we gotta take the season week by week and not get ahead of ourselves," Jorissen said. "We will have a target on our back from winning the following years and it will force us to relax and just play our game.

"The past is the past, yes it was exciting but we have to work even harder to obtain the state title again as the past seniors are not with us," he said. "It's exciting, we'll see how it goes this year."