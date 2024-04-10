Blue Jay baseball splits doubleheader Tuesday

Apr. 9—BISMARCK — The Jamestown High School baseball team still has work to do.

The Blue Jays opened the season on Tuesday evening at Bismarck Century. The Jays took game No. 1 7-6, but dropped the second 10-5.

"Although we won the first game, I was bothered by the mistakes we made," JHS head coach Jack Bowman said. "Pitching was OK. (Thomas) Newman started and threw OK for his outing. Jaden Prochnow closed the game and pitched very well.

"We hit the ball OK, but I didn't feel we were aggressive enough at the plate," he said. "I told them between games that if we are not more consistent, we won't survive."

That's exactly what happened in the second game.

Bowman said despite decent pitching from Adam Sortland and Jake Moser, the Blue Jays had too many self-inflicted mistakes to win a baseball game.

Unofficially the Jays were led by Tyson Jorissen with four hits and three RBIs. Sortland, Kaiden Hakanson, and Brody Wolff all tallied three hits on the night. Official stats were not available when the Jamestown Sun went to press.

Next up for the Jays is a doubleheader against Minot on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Jamestown's Jack Brown Stadium.