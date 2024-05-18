Blue Jay baseball pulls an upset Friday, game to finish Saturday

May 17—JAMESTOWN — Friday's game came down to the bottom of the seventh for the Jamestown High School baseball team.

Down 4-3 against Dickinson, senior Adam Sortland stepped to the plate.

The senior lead-off hitter whacked one out to the right field fence to record. The senior advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Senior Tyson Jorissen then stepped to the plate.

"I was like, I have to drive him in to tie it for the team and give us a better seeding," Jorissen said of how he was feeling at the plate. "I just wanted to score a run and get on base for the team."

Jorissen doubled on a line drive out to Dickinson right fielder Will Easum.

"Drop, get down," Jorissen said of what he was thinking when his bat connected with the ball. "When (the run) crossed the plate, I was so excited. I was just so happy that I had gotten a hit for the team."

Kaiden Hakanson's single on a line drive out to right field drove in Jorissen to complete the comeback and take game No. 1 of the doubleheader 5-4. Game No. 2 was suspended due to severe thunderstorms. Play will resume on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

If the Blue Jays complete the sweep of the Midgets, they will advance to the WDA tournament as the No. 6 seed. If the two teams split, the Jays will face Watford City in the play-in game on Monday at 4 p.m. at Jack Brown Stadium.

If the Jays finish their two-game series against the Midgets the same way they started, they likely will not be playing again until the opening day of the WDA tournament on May 23.

In the bottom of the first, Jaxon Kolpin singled on a line drive to score Kaiden Hakanson and Thomas Newman to take a 2-0 lead over the Midgets. Kolpin's run scored on the next play when Bennett Goehner sent him hom on a single.

"We thought we started off pretty hot but we knew we had to keep it mellow because we knew they are a good team and could easily fight back," Jorissen siad. "We knew we had a battle ahead of us and that we had just had to keep scoring."

Dickinson did exactly what Jorissen predicted.

The Midgets recorded two in the second inning and followed it up with scores in the third and the fourth to take back the lead 4-3. The Midgets' defense helped produce five scoreless innings by the Blue Jays.

On the Blue Jay defenses side of things, Jorissen's pitching helped keep things in check. The senior went the distance allowing four runs on five hits. He walked seven and struck out zero. As a team, the Jays committed two defensive errors.

"We were a little low on pitching so I knew that I had to come in and give them my best," Jorissen said. "I don't pitch that often but I knew I had to do what I could to get us as close as possible to winning and we pulled it off."

Jamestown 5, Dickinson 4

DHS 021 100 0 — 4 5 2

JHS 300 000 2 — 5 7 2

DHS — Kyler Kudrna; JHS — Tyson Jorissen. W — Jorissen; L — Kudrna.

Highlights: JHS — Jorissen (7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 0 K) 1-4, 2B, RBI; Adam Sortland 1-4, 2B; Kaiden Hakanson 2-3, RBI; Jaxon Kolpin 1-3, 2 RBI; Derek Hatlewick 1-2.

DHS — Jack Price 1-3; Kaeden Krieg 1-4; Will Easum 2-3, RBI; Camden Kubas 1-2, RBI.