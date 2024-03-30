Blue Jay alum Nolan Nenow still loving life, hockey up in Canada

Mar. 30—MANITOBA, Ca. — For Nolan Nenow, there is one thing that gets his blood pumping — and he has the chance to do it every day.

"There's no better feeling than waking up and playing hockey every day," Nenow said.

Back in September, Nenow, a former standout for the Jamestown High School hockey team, was traded by the Bismarck Bobcats to the Portage Terriers with the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) in Canada.

"Portage has been a great fit for me," Nenow said. "Everything about it from coaches, teammates, community and most importantly my billet family. It's all been so great and I wouldn't change anything.

"I think going to another country is the best decision I've ever made," he said. "The amount of new people you meet, the way they live, and just being in a whole new environment is something a lot of people can't say they've done. I'm fortunate enough that I got an opportunity like this and am so happy I took advantage of it. I don't regret anything about coming up to Canada. I would highly suggest coming up here if you want to play junior hockey. It's been an amazing experience."

Last year with the Bobcats, Nenow played in only 33 of the team's 60 games. This season, he's played in all but two of the Terriers' matchups. The only two games he missed were when he was still on the Bobcats' roster.

"This season passed my expectations by a mile," Nenow said. "It's a complete night and day difference from my opportunities last year. I played tons of minutes every night. It's crazy how one change of scenery can completely change the amount of opportunity to get you can get.

"I can't thank my coach Blake Spiller enough for believing in me and giving me the amount of opportunities I have had," he said. "I even got selected to represent the MJHL at the MJ/SJ showcase which is where they pick players from the MJHL and the SJHL to represent their league and play head-to-head in games for a weekend."

A move to Portage may have been the best possible thing for Nenow but that doesn't mean his schedule isn't grueling.

"The season is nothing but a rollercoaster," Nenow said. "There are times when you have to dig deep and push yourself to be the best player you can be night in and night out. Not only physically but mentally as well. There are lots of times when I've doubted myself, but there's no better feeling than overcoming something and finding your confidence again.

"It's been an absolute blast as well," he said. "The guys on the team, coaches, billet family and most importantly hockey itself has been super enjoyable up here in Canada. It's hard to put into words how a season actually goes in Junior hockey until you experience it. The amount of ups and downs a team can experience within a season is what makes junior hockey worth it."

Nenow plays a two-way role on the Terriers. The former Blue Jay is playing center on both the power play and penalty kill. Nenow has tallied 40 points over his 56 games played. He has scored 12 goals.

"I have definitely had to improve my game to produce good numbers," Nenow said. "Junior hockey is not easy to score in. On top of that, my coaches provided me with tons of opportunities to get those points. None of that happens though without my linemates. I've been lucky enough to play with some pretty great players alongside me on the team.

The Terriers' last regular-season game was on March 16. The Terriers ended up third in their division which was good enough to clinch a playoff spot.

"We had some ups and downs throughout the season but I'm super happy with the position we are in," Nenow said.

The MJHL postseason could potentially go on until May. There are three rounds of best-of-seven games. The Terriers' playoffs schedule started with a seven-game series against Winkler on March 22. The last of the game is scheduled for April 3.

"If we win the MJHL we go onto the centennial cup in May where all the leagues of Canada play against one another," Nenow said. "It's a long stretch and a grind to get through for sure, but that is what we've worked so hard for all season. To us hockey players, that's the fun of it all."

On days when the Terriers don't have games, the team's practices range from an hour to an hour and a half. After practice each day the team watches film and does a team workout.

"We are at the rink for roughly three hours every day," Nenow said. "It doesn't end there though. As soon as I get home from practice I'm either playing knee hockey with my billet brother, watching hockey on TV with the billet family, or helping teach my billet brother little tips and things on hockey. Everything we talk about seems to revolve around hockey in some shape or form."

While Nenow is loving all that Portage has to offer, Division 1 hockey is still his big-time goal.

"There's no set timeline for being able to achieve that," Nenow said. "It's something I have to earn. Junior hockey is a stepping stone to hopefully achieving my goal. I have one more year of junior hockey I can play next year and I wouldn't be opposed to coming back at all. I love it here."