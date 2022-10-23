Blue Jackets vs Penguins: Five takeaways from latest rendition of broken record

Oct 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau (13) is pinned against the wall by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) during the third period of the hockey game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Anyone surprised by what transpired Saturday at Nationwide Arena is either a newly-minted Blue Jackets fan or dealing with a case of selective memory loss related to “that Crosby guy,” and his Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins pulled off yet another trick against the Blue Jackets in a 6-3 victory, which they’ve done for almost two decades now. After toying with their meal, falling behind 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 in the second, the Penguins devoured the Blue Jackets whole on five straight goals in the game’s final 29 minutes, 56 seconds. Pittsburgh has won six straight games over Columbus and improved to 16-3-1 in the past 20 games of the matchup, dating back to Feb. 3, 2017.

Danton Heinen had two goals and Crosby paced Pittsburgh with a three-point effort that included two assists and his fourth career game-winner against Columbus.

Any of that ring a bell?

Here are five Blue Jackets takeaways:

Blue Jackets continue to struggle defensively

Whether it’s rushing to make a play or just poor execution while making good decisions with the puck, the Blue Jackets keep paying a hefty toll for mistakes in their own zone.

Elvis Merzlikins isn’t sharp, but his teammates have also forced their top goalie to deal with far too many “high danger” scoring chances that would give most NHL netminders a bloated goals-against average. Four of the six goals Merzlikins allowed against the Penguins could be attributed to turnovers and blown coverages more than his own shortcomings.

That needs to change in a hurry.

Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen is perplexed by his team’s continued incompetence in its own zone and is actively fighting the urge to call players out by name. Crosby’s goal, for instance, forced the second-year coach to use generic “A, B and C,” designations to describe how a winning goal by one of the greatest players in the history of the sport could have been avoided.

According to Larsen, it had less to do with leaving a two-time winner of the Hart Trophy uncovered in the inner half of the right circle as it did the sequence of events leading up to the faceoff preceding the winning goal.

“That wouldn’t even matter if we did A, B,” Larsen said, lightly pounding a plastic lectern. “It got to C because we didn’t do A, B right. That’s the problem. That’s what annoys you, because those are, like, stop plays, cookie cutter ... like, you know your assignment. Do it. Get it done. C is the end result of doing A and B wrong.”

Without specifics, it’s hard to narrow those “stop” plays down.

Was it Mathieu Olivier’s failed attempt to spring rookie Kent Johnson on a breakaway, which became an icing? Was it Erik Gudbranson’s failed clearing attempt off the draw, when his dribbler up the right wall — aided by Rickard Rakell’s stick check — sent the puck straight to Brian Dumoulin for the setup to Crosby? Was it Olivier charging out to contest Dumoulin rather than sliding over to check Crosby?

Or was it Johnson drifting into no-man’s land between Crosby and Kris Letang at the left point, leaving him too far away to contest the shot?

That’s a lot of As and Bs before the puck even got to the Penguins’ C for yet another Blue Jackets backbreaker.

Blue Jackets have conundrum brewing with Gudbranson, Olivier

The Blue Jackets were bullied by bigger, meaner opponents last season.

That’s why general manager Jarmo Kekalainen acquired Gudbranson and Olivier via unrestricted free-agency and an offseason trade with the Nashville Predators. It’s only six games into their tenure as Blue Jackets, but both newcomers are finding themselves on the ice for too many opposing scoring chances and goals.

According to Natural Stat Trick, opposing teams established wide advantages in shots (79-35), scoring chances (68-32), high-danger scoring chances (32-10) and goals (8-0) during 99:31 of 5-on-5 against Gudbranson — who agreed to a four-year, $16 million contract in July.

It hasn’t been much better for Olivier, a 25-year old fourth-liner acquired for a 2022 fourth-round draft pick after toggling between the AHL and NHL for the Predators. During 56:55 of 5-on-5 with Olivier on the ice, opposing teams have edges in goals (3-1), scoring chances (27-12), high-danger scoring chances (11-4) and high-danger goals (2-0).

Both newcomers are starting shifts in the defensive zone much more often than in the neutral or offensive zones, which may have to change in the short term. Starting in tough spots is something Olivier was asked to do routinely when playing on Nashville’s fourth line the past couple years, but Gudbranson started most of his shifts last season for the Calgary Flames in the offensive zone.

In fairness, neither Gudbranson nor Olivier are alone on the ice for opposing goals, shots and scoring chances. Jake Bean, Gudbranson’s defense partner, is also struggling along with Olivier’s linemates, Sean Kuraly and Eric Robinson. The Jackets’ coaching staff is now challenged to find solutions that help all improve quickly.

Teams with liabilities on the fourth line and third defense pairing often have their playoff hopes dashed in short order, which is something the Blue Jackets hope to avoid.

Jack Roslovic heating up for Blue Jackets

Among the positives the Blue Jackets can pull from the loss to Pittsburgh is the play of Jack Roslovic, who scored off a shorthanded breakaway in the first and assisted Johnson’s first NHL goal in the second.

Both gave Columbus two-goal leads.

Roslovic, who is centering the Jackets’ second line, is starting to shake off some early rust and play like he did to set career-highs last season with a strong finishing surge. He has a goal, two assists and three points now, all in the past couple games.

“These last two games, he’s found his legs, his pace, and I thought (Jakub Voracek) was better too,” Larsen said. “There were some positives within there. It’s just a sour taste right now because of some things.”

Danforth injury gives Blue Jackets interesting decision

It’s unknown how Danforth sustained his “upper-body injury,” and no prognosis was provided after the game. Should he miss more than a game or two, the Blue Jackets’ front office could have a tough decision.

Liam Foudy, a rookie forward who’s been a healthy scratch the first six games, will likely enter the lineup Sunday at the New York Rangers. The bigger questions are whether a forward will be recalled from the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League and, if so, which it will be?

Rookie Kirill Marchenko, Emil Bemstrom and Brendan Gaunce, a 28-year old forward who posted a 5-2-7 scoring line in 30 games last season for the Blue Jackets, are off to fast starts for the Monsters. Marchenko has 4-2-6 in his first four AHL games, Gaunce has 2-4-6 and Bemstrom has 4-3-7 after scoring two goals Saturday in the Monsters’ 4-3 victory at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Which one gets recalled, if any, will be interesting to monitor.

It was only a matter of time for Blue Jackets rookie Kent Johnson

Johnson will make his share of mistakes as a rookie, but he’s gaining confidence each shift.

Johnson, the fifth pick of the 2021 NHL draft, is starting to show why he was a leading point producer at all levels beneath the NHL and came within inches of scoring his first career goal in recent games.

This time, he buried a shot from the low slot for a 3-1 lead early in the second, sliding the puck between Tristan Jarry’s pads after getting it from Roslovic. It was likely the first of many for Johnson, a huge piece of the Blue Jackets’ roster “reset” plan. How the front office and coaching staff help the high-skill forward develop is something to watch closely.

It took him 14 games to score his first NHL goal, but he probably won’t need that long to score again.

