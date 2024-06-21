Blue Jackets sign forward Yegor Chinakhov to contract extension

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets have signed forward Yegor Chinakhov to a contract extension.

Chinakhov, a first-round draft pick of the Jackets in 2020, had 16 goals and 13 assists in 53 games last season. He’ll stay with the team another two seasons under a $4.2 million extension announced Friday.

“We believe he has a chance to be a very good player for us and are excited about his continued growth as a Blue Jacket,” said Don Waddell, who was hired as team president and general manager less than a month ago.

Chinakhov, 23, is from Russia and first played for the Jackets during the 2021-22 season. He has career totals of 56 points, 32 penalty minutes and 252 shots on goal in 145 games. He’s been used primarily on the right wing.

The Blue Jackets went 27-32-12 last season, finishing last in the Metro Division. One of Waddell’s first actions was to fire coach Pascal Vincent after one season. The team goes into the NHL draft on June 28-29 with the fourth overall pick.

