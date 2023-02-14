Blue Jackets scratch Vladislav Gavrikov for trade-related reasons

It’s trade season in the NHL and the Columbus Blue Jackets are resting one of their best defensemen ahead of the upcoming deadline.

Vladislav Gavrikov will be scratched from the Blue Jackets’ game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday due to “trade-related reasons,” as the 27-year-old will almost certainly get moved ahead of March 3. Gavrikov carries a $2.8-million cap hit and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, which factors into why he’s one of the most attractive trade candidates.

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets reported that a potential deal involving Gavrikov won’t be imminent and the Blue Jackets are protecting their player from injury before any potential trade can be completed.

Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov is on the trade block. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Gavrikov has been the Blue Jackets’ best defenseman this season by some distance, with Zach Werenski out for the year due to shoulder surgery. He has recorded three goals and 10 points in 52 games.

The towering blueliner logs over 22 minutes per game and would be a tremendous asset to any contending team, with the Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers and Kings reported to be interested leading up to the deadline. Gavrikov is a physical defender who can level opponents with crushing hits, he stays at home, he doesn’t produce meaningful offense and he’s ideally suited as a bottom-pair defender on a Stanley Cup hopeful.

It’s worth noting the Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers and Kings are also interested in Arizona’s star defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who has been on the trade block for the duration of the season. Arizona announced Monday that Chychrun would be ruled out indefinitely as the team looks to find a trade partner for the 24-year-old.

Gavrikov’s advanced numbers from this season don’t paint a pretty picture but he’s also playing out of his designated role, slotted in as a top-pair defender on a Blue Jackets team that is dead last in the NHL prior to Tuesday’s games.

Although there isn’t an imminent deal in place for Gavrikov, there appears to be traction on the trade market ahead of the deadline, while the tanking Blue Jackets look to recoup assets for a player whose contract expires this summer.

