When the Blue Jackets will pick in this year’s NHL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NHL Draft may be weeks away, but Blue Jackets fans can start plotting their hopes and dreams for the future now. The draft lottery did not change the club’s fortunes as Columbus will have the fourth pick after the results of the lottery were revealed on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jackets were one of 11 NHL teams who were vying for the right to have the top overall pick. Columbus had a 19 percent chance to move up from the fourth overall pick to the top two (9.5 percent chance to have the first overall pick) after finishing the regular season with the fourth-worst overall record. The Blue Jackets earned 66 points in the standings, ahead of the Ducks (59), the Blackhawks (52) and Sharks (47).

Ohio State women’s basketball discovers 2024-25 Big Ten schedule

Macklin Celebrini is the projected top pick in this year’s draft after becoming the youngest player to win the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top player in NCAA men’s hockey. The 17-year-old Boston University forward, who was the youngest player in Division I hockey this season, was second in the NCAA with 32 goals and third in points with 64.

The NHL will hold the 2024 draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28 and 29.

Full order of NHL Draft following lottery

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.