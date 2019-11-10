Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno delivers elbow shot to head of Avs' Bellemare

Marcus Foligno delivers a disgusting elbow hit to the side of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's head.

Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno will likely be hearing from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety after he levelled Avalanche forward Pierre-Eduouard Bellemare with an elbow to the head on Saturday night.

With 2:45 left in the second period, Foligno was preparing to collide with Bellemare when he appeared to lift his elbow at the last second, striking the Colorado winger in the head. Bellemare did not return for the third period.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Four looks on Foligno clipping Bellemare. Officials assess a major penalty #CBJ pic.twitter.com/kHt0ovUgFU — Alison (@AlisonL) November 10, 2019

From all angles, it appears Foligno had at least a hint of malicious intent to get Bellemare in the neutral zone.

The call on the ice was a major penalty and a game misconduct, giving the NHL Department of Player Safety at least some sense on how the hit was viewed by the officials during the game.

Even though Foligno has no prior suspension history and is generally considered a player that doesn’t do this sort of thing, there’s no doubt the DPOS will have a lengthy look at this incident.

Despite possibly missing some games, Foligno displayed empathy and said after the game that he’s more concerned about Bellemare’s health than a potential suspension.

Story continues

#CBJ Nick Foligno said he’s more worried about health of #Avs Bellmare than any possible suspension from #NHL. Saw the hit on replay and it made him “sick to his stomach.” Said he’s already gotten word from Colorado dressing room that Bellemare will be OK. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) November 10, 2019

Luckily there will be no severe injury to Bellemare and the Avalanche will know more about his status on Sunday.

Through 16 games, the Foligno has one goal and six points on the season.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports