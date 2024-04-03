Blue Jackets host the Islanders following Nylander's 2-goal performance

New York Islanders (33-27-15, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (25-38-12, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders after Alexander Nylander's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Blue Jackets' 4-1 win.

Columbus is 25-38-12 overall and 5-14-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have a 6-8-10 record in one-goal games.

New York has a 9-7-5 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 33-27-15 record overall. The Islanders have an 8-8-7 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has seven goals and 40 assists for the Blue Jackets. Nylander has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Noah Dobson has nine goals and 57 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner: day to day (illness), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (lower body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out for season (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.