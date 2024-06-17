Blue Jackets fire coach Pascal Vincent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets’ new team president wasted little time in making his presence felt.

The team announced Monday afternoon it had fired coach Pascal Vincent after one season. The move came less than three weeks after Don Waddell was named president of hockey operations and general manager and less than one year after Vincent was elevated to head coach weeks before the season.

The Memorial returning to its original start time for 50th edition in 2025

“As I spent time with Pascal over the past few weeks, I found him to be an outstanding person and smart hockey coach who worked very hard last year under trying circumstances, but I believe a change behind the bench is in our team’s best interest,” Waddell said.

The Blue Jackets went 27-32-12 in their only season under Vincent, finishing last in the Metro Division. They have the fourth overall pick in the NHL draft, which will take place June 28-29.

The fate of the rest of the coaching staff is unknown. “No further decisions regarding the club’s coaching staff will be made at this time. The search for a new head coach will begin immediately,” a statement from the team read.

Vincent came to the Jackets in 2021 as an assistant under coach Brad Larsen and was retained by Mike Babcock, who was hired in 2023 before resigning shortly before the season over allegations of violating players’ privacy by asking to look at their phones.

Buckeyes football swap UConn for new nonconference opponent in 2025

“I’m very disappointed. We got it wrong and that is on us,” team president John Davidson said when Babcock resigned.

After the season, the team hired Waddell on May 29 and made Davidson a senior adviser.

Vincent’s successor will be the Blue Jackets’ 11th coach since the team began play in 2000, and their third head coach in two years.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.