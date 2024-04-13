Blue Jackets come into matchup with the Predators on losing streak

Columbus Blue Jackets (26-42-12, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (46-29-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Predators -294, Blue Jackets +232; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets enter the matchup against the Nashville Predators as losers of three straight games.

Nashville has a 22-16-2 record at home and a 46-29-5 record overall. The Predators have given up 240 goals while scoring 258 for a +18 scoring differential.

Columbus has a 26-42-12 record overall and a 10-23-7 record on the road. The Blue Jackets are 13-20-6 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Predators won 2-1 in the previous matchup. Filip Forsberg led the Predators with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Reilly has scored 26 goals with 41 assists for the Predators. Forsberg has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 23 goals and 18 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner: day to day (personal), Daniil Tarasov: day to day (upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Jake Bean: out for season (hand), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (lower body), Carson Meyer: day to day (upper-body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.