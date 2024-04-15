Blue Jackets bring losing streak into home matchup against the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (52-22-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (26-43-12, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes as losers of four straight games.

Columbus has gone 26-43-12 overall with a 6-16-3 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Blue Jackets have gone 6-8-10 in games decided by one goal.

Carolina has a 52-22-7 record overall and a 16-5-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes are 18-10-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams play Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-0 in the last matchup. Seth Jarvis led the Hurricanes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has scored 22 goals with 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Jake Guentzel has six goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner: day to day (personal), Daniil Tarasov: day to day (upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Jake Bean: out for season (hand), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (lower body), Carson Meyer: day to day (upper-body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.