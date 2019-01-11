Blue Jackets' Tortorella becomes first American-born coach to win 600 NHL games

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella made NHL history after winning his 600th game.

Tortorella became the first United States-born coach to win 600 games following Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators.

This is Tortorella's 18th season coaching in the NHL. He has spent time with the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Blue Jackets.

The 60-year-old won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2003-04.

Tortorella is now 600-477-37 in his career. He is 19th all-time in NHL history in games won and at the time of his victory, he trailed Montreal Canadiens counterpart Claude Julien by six wins for 18th.

While Tortorella is the first American-born coach to win 600 games, he will soon be followed by the coach on the losing side on Thursday.

Predators boss Peter Laviolette has 598 career wins and will be at 600 very soon.