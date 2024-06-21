Blue Jackets announce schedule of exhibition games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The run-up to the regular season will begin on Sept. 23 for the Blue Jackets.

The Jackets announced their schedule of eight exhibition games in September and October on Friday. They’ll provide fans with their first look at the team under whoever will coach it next season after Pascal Vincent was recently fired.

Games will be played:

Sept. 23, at Buffalo

Sept. 25, St. Louis

Sept. 27, at Washington

Sept. 28, Buffalo

Sept. 30, Washington

Oct. 1, at St. Louis

Oct 3, Pittsburgh

Oct. 4, at Pittsburgh

The Blue Jackets are coming off a 27-32-12 season in which they finished last in the Metro Division.

After the season, Don Waddell was hired as president and general manager, replacing John Davidson, who moved into an advisory role, and Jarmo Kekalainen, who was fired in February.

Next for the team is the NHL draft, scheduled for June 28-29 in Las Vegas. The Blue Jackets have the fourth overall pick.

