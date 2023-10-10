Blue Hens' Saturday foe North Carolina A&T struggling in debut CAA season

North Carolina A&T has had plenty of recent success on the football field.

Stepping up into the Coastal Athletic Association this year, however, has thus far proven to be a very difficult endeavor for the Aggies.

The challenge grows Saturday when North Carolina A&T visits league foe Delaware, which is ranked No. 8 nationally in FCS this week.

“They’re really good,” Aggies coach Vincent Brown said of the Blue Hens Monday.

It’s homecoming at Delaware Stadium for the 3 p.m. kickoff with another large crowd expected despite the forecast for another rainy Saturday.

Delaware (4-1 overall, 2-0 CAA) has lopsided wins over each of its previous FCS foes, including Duquesne 43-17 in its final nonconference game Saturday.

CAA STANDINGS: Blue Hens just behind leader Elon

North Carolina A&T (1-4, 0-2) has lost to Elon 27-3 and Villanova 37-14 in its first two CAA bouts. Its only win was 30-16 over North Carolina Central of the MEAC.

Despite recent struggles, the Aggies do have the pedigree and coach to eventually become a CAA contender.From 2015 through 2019, North Carolina A&T won four Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference titles and followed with Celebration Bowl victories over SWAC foes.

After not playing football during the 2020-21 COVID year, the Aggies moved to the Big South in 2021 and to the CAA this year. They went 5-6 and 7-4 the last two years, losing a season-ending matchup with Gardner-Webb last year that determined the league title.

In Brown, they have someone well-versed in what CAA success demands.

He spent the last four years as associate head coach and defensive coordinator at William & Mary, the CAA’s 2022 co-champ and FCS quarterfinalist, under Mike London. Brown had also served on London’s staff before that at Richmond, including the Spiders’ 2008 NCAA title, Virginia and Howard.

BLUE HENS TAKEAWAYS: Win over Duquesne features Bermudez' big day

“Everything starts with recruiting, being able to have the recruiting infrastructure in place to be able to go out and get the caliber players that we're competing against,” said Brown.

A former All-Pro linebacker with the New England Patriots, Brown shouldn’t have any difficulty pinpointing those prospective players.

“It is my belief that the CAA is top to bottom the most competitive conference in FCS football,” Brown said. “Throw out the records and all of that stuff. The games are highly contested in most cases until the very end.

“So making sure that we have the infrastructure, the support systems in place, to recruit the right student-athletes that will give us the best chance to compete. We’ve got the facilities. We’re fine in those regards. It is always about the people that make the biggest difference.”

So far, the Aggies have been undermined, in particular, by the league’s least productive offense, which has been especially ineffective trying to throw the ball. A true freshman, Kevin White, has recently emerged as the starting quarterback.

The only previous meeting between Delaware and North Carolina A&T was in 1978, when a Blue Hens team that eventually lost in the NCAA Division II title game blanked the Aggies 26-0 in Newark.

Saturday’s rematch will be a chance for Delaware to continue to exert its authority and stay in contention for the CAA title and an FCS playoff berth.

“If we want to win this game, we're going to have to make sure that we're fundamentally sound,” Delaware coach Ryan Carty said Monday, “we really have a great week of practice and preparation and continue to get better from week to week, because if we keep making the same mistakes, then it'll catch up to us.”

Hen scratch

QB Ryan O’Connor, LB Jackson Taylor and special teamer Jaren Duncan, the Tatnall School graduate, were Blue Hen Touchdown Club MVPs from the win over Duquesne . . . Defensive coordinator Manny Rojas and former Blue Hens safety Bob Lundquist, captain of Delaware’s 1980 team, will speak at Friday’s weekly noon TD club luncheon at the Carpenter Center . . . Marcus Yarns is 5th in FCS averaging 8.55 yards per carry . . . After picking off three passes Saturday against Duquesne, Delaware is tied for second in FCS with nine interceptions and 14th in FCS with 11 takeaways.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: CAA newcomer North Carolina A&T has tough test at Delaware Blue Hens