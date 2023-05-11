Blue Hens dominate Marist in NCAA Lacrosse Tournament
Delaware's firepower was evident as the Blue Hens' 25 goals tied for the 2nd most in NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament history in a win over Marist
Delaware's firepower was evident as the Blue Hens' 25 goals tied for the 2nd most in NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament history in a win over Marist
Follow Yahoo Sports for updates throughout a pivotal Game 5 in San Francisco.
Davis' status for Game 6 wasn't immediately clear after a blow to his head late in the game.
Jalen Brunson played all 48 minutes during his 38-point performance in the win.
The league's finance committee took its first detailed step in vetting the proposed sale on Wednesday.
The sushi sensations got the chop(stick), despite host Nick Cannon calling them “one of the greatest groups ever” and “the most unique act we've ever had.”
Max Alves is accused of taking a payment to receive a yellow card during a game.
"Wow you make me as a California asian feel so powerful." The post Toronto man talks about how ‘California Asians are built differently’ than other North American Asians: ‘You guys set the tone for the rest of us’ appeared first on In The Know.
This will be the Chiefs' first trip to the White House as Super Bowl champions.
The first-team honor is a first for Embiid after four selections to the second team.
Disney CEO Bob Iger is changing his view on Hulu — just a few months after the executive said "everything was on the table" in regards to the streamer's future.
After a Manhattan jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse in a civil case, pundits and observers are asking if the verdict will turn supporters against him.
Open hoop earrings are back, and this gold-plated pair outshines them all with 34,000 five-star reviews.
UFC president Dana White announced Wednesday that a unification bout for the featherweight title between champion Alex Volkanovski and interim champ Yair Rodriguez will be the main event of UFC 290 on July 8 in Las Vegas.
The astonishing speed of AI innovation has presented the Biden administration with a complex challenge. Given the immense promise and peril of artificial intelligence, the White House recognizes it can’t maintain a laissez-faire attitude any longer.
A Singaporean content creator recounts the fatphobia she witnessed while visiting Korea. The post Singaporean woman encounters two fatphobic men in Korea: ‘Beauty standards in Singapore are pretty much the same too if not worse’ appeared first on In The Know.
Don't miss this deal.
Looking for a little everyday luxury?
If you're an avid gardener or a lover of a manicured lawn, then you're most likely no stranger to the pains of weeding.
In this episode of ITK: Eats, we show you how to make delicious, baked chicken taquitos. The post Jazz up taco night with these crispy chicken taquitos appeared first on In The Know.
Potty issues begone!