Blue Hawks volleyball spikes a win in return to action

Mar. 3—The Dickinson State University volleyball team returned to its home court on Monday to begin the second half of its regular season after enduring an over five-month layoff. The feeling may have been highly unusual, but the Blue Hawks slammed those feelings into the hardwood and made for a thrilling night of volleyball.

The Blue Hawks (4-4) ended their first half of the season full of confidence by snapping a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 match victory over Dakota State on Oct. 17. Over five months later, the team returned to action fully healed, energized and itching for their rematch against Valley City (4-10), losing to the Vikings 15-8 in the final set of its first game of the season in September.

History had a chance of repeating as the match went into the fifth set, but the Blue Hawks were determined to leave that first meeting in the past and came out with a hard-fought 3-2 victory that left the players and coaches excited to be back and the fans excited for more games.

"You could definitely tell it was the first match after five months away," Head Coach Jennifer Willis said. "We played a little — almost too — excited in the beginning, honestly. But we pulled it together, and a win is a win."

The Blue Hawks played like a team determined to start the second half of the season on a good start, playing solid on both sides of the net. However, some first-game jitters may have plagued both teams on the court, with the Vikings totaling 45 errors and Dickinson State totaling 49.

On the other hand, the Blue Hawks found good use of their offensive side, defeating the Vikings in kills 58-39, assists 48-30 and serving aces 8-5.

"We definitely have some things that we need to clean up, but we'll get there," Willis said.

Senior outside hitter Baylie Dashner led the charge for the Blue Hawks with 19 kills on 46 total attempts, four digs and one solo block. Juniors Karlie Cleveland and Ashlyn Hamilton followed suit, with Cleveland recording eight kills on 16 attempts, 42 assists, nine digs and one ace, and Hamilton tallying seven kills on 12 attempts and three solo blocks.

"I just think that we played with confidence, going out there aggressively knowing that it was our home court and we were going to protect our home court," Willis said.

From the opening minutes, the match looked to be a blend of nerves and dusting off some old cobwebs for both teams after not competing over five months ago. However, the prior close matchup between the two was easily noticeable as both teams constantly traded points, neither taking a large lead. With the score almost tied at 24, the Vikings made clutch plays to take a 26-24 victory to close out the first set.

Willis and the Blue Hawks did not panic, instead, they embraced the first period as a warmup. With the help of the fans in the stands, the Blue Hawks returned to the hardwood looking like a new team.

Dickinson State seemingly worked its game plan to perfection and found its offensive rhythm much quicker than the former set, recording 16 kills compared to Valley City's nine. Eventually, the Blue Hawks clinched a 25-17 set victory to tie the match at 1-1, igniting the home gym and giving the Blue Hawks their confidence back.

"I feel like as the match went on our defense started rolling a lot better and we were smoother with it and at first we just fighting our court a little bit on defense and our offense is just set," Willis said. "We have some big hitters, our connections just going to continue to grow throughout the season."

The Blue Hawks started the third set a little slower, with Valley City taking the lead early, however following a timeout the Blue Hawks began limiting the Vikings' chances of finding good scoring positions by covering the front, middle and back spaces to make scoring more difficult. In the end, Dickinson State took the set 25-16 and a 2-1 match lead.

With the match almost in hand, Dickinson State hoped to end the match in the fourth set, but staggered in key moments to help keep the Vikings within the battle. The Blue Hawks may have had better offense in the fourth set with 14 kills compared to the Vikings' 12, but Valley City was able to complete the comeback and seemingly rally its confidence with a 27-25 set win, tying the match at 2-2 and forcing a fifth set.

For the first time since the end of the first set, Scott's Gymnasium was quiet. After the Valley City comeback, it seemed the team was going to pull off the repeat victory.

Dickinson State knew it lost the first game of the season against the Vikings; it was determined to not start the second half of the season with another 3-2 loss to the same team. Not if it could help it.

The fans rallied behind the Blue Hawks as they made their way onto the court for the fifth and final set. As a team, they did not shows signs of cracking, just staying calm; they did not panic, but showed perseverance. They were too determined to get a win and were going to prove it.

That's what they did.

Valley City attempted to find its offense yet again, only recording two kills on 19 attempts, but the Dickinson State defense played to the best of its abilities during crunch time and recorded four kills on 15 attempts, only having three errors compared to the Vikings' seven. With the score being 14-12, and only one point away from a victory, the Blue Hawks' fan base arose from their seats with vibrant energy and helped the Blue Hawks close out the victory with the Vikings unable to make another clutch offensive play, ending the match at 15-12.

Following the match, the fans were elated to cheer their home team off the court and into the locker room, where the team was full of energy after not only earning the rematch victory but continuing right where they left off —with a well-deserved and hard-fought victory.

With the team now at .500, Willis believes the five-month break truly benefited the Blue Hawks as they go into the conference schedule.

"We healed up, which was a really important thing for us. We're just excited to continue to build our culture every time we step onto the court," she said. "This is just such a fun team to coach. We're really lucky as a coaching staff to have them. We're excited for this weekend and to be able to start conference (play) again."

The Blue Hawks will now have a few days off before they hit the road to compete against Viterbo University on March 5 and Waldorf on March 6.