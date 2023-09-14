Blue Hawks' suffer home opening misstep against Vikings

Sep. 14—DICKINSON — Dickinson State University Blue Hawks started conference play with a loss at home, falling to the Valley City State University Vikings 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-16). They exhibited defensive prowess over their competitors, but struggled to get their offensive truly started. The Vikings had 47 kills in the three set match, while the Blue Hawks completed less than half that number with 20.

The North Star Athletic Association conference has four (of their six) teams receive national votes, two of which are ranked in the

NAIA Top 25, of Sept. 12

. Meaning every match this season will be a battle for the Blue Hawks.

"[Before the game] I talked to the team that we needed to come out and play our game," Shari Hewson, DSU head coach, said. "To be offensively aggressive, move the ball around and get all of our hitters going all together."

The Vikings opened the scoring in the first set and went on four multi-point runs to take a 19-8 lead. Mardi Scutchings led the charge with 8 kills, finishing the match with 11. The Blue Hawks had 4 kills, with the majority of their points coming from errors on the Vikings' behalf.

The first game did not represent the resilient nature that Dickinson State possessed in the remainder of the match. In set two, they managed to hold a three-point lead, before the Vikings inched their way to a tie game at 15. The Blue Hawks secured a late 17-16 lead, but it would not come to fruition as Valley City recorded a 9-point run to clinch the set. VCSU's Emma Lucas capped the second set with 4 kills.

