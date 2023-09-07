Blue Hawks ready to face 'Stout' Wisconsin team on road

Sep. 7—DICKINSON — "Distance makes the heart grow fonder," as they say, and for Dickinson State Blue Hawks fans that makes the first game in a month-long, three-game, road-trip a must-see to stay in touch with the team as it heads to the University of Wisconsin-Stout to face the 1-0 Blue Devils on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. MDT.

"This is the first meeting (between the two teams) and we played Wisconsin LaCrosse in 2018 and '19 and we've also played Wisconsin-Whitewater before, but this is the first matchup against Wisconsin-Stout," DSU head coach Pete Stanton said. "We've been able to see them on tape from this year and last year and they're a very good team. They're a very physical team and they like to run power and they have a new starting quarterback and an outstanding receiver, number-15 (Arthur Cox) is a great player for them ... and they have a very dominant offensive line."

UW-S is coming off a sound, 35-7 win over Saint Ambrose (Iowa) University that featured a standout performance from their junior signal-caller Mitch Waechter, who threw for 281 yards and 4 TDs on 19-of-29 passing. Much of that went to a pair of exceptional wideouts with Cox hauling in 5 receptions for 83 yards and 2 scores while Patrick Corcoran snatched a pair of receptions for 73 yards and a TD.

Hold it right there, though, because DSU (1-1) are no slouches, themselves, and are coming off their own resounding 41-18 home-win over Mayville State last week at the Biesiot Activities Center in front of a fiery crowd in the 90-degree heat. Blue Hawks junior QB Will Madler had an exceptional game of his own with 244 yards passing, but where Madler had 3 touchdown passes and 251 yards through the air against Rocky Mountain College in their season opening, 20-19, nailbiting loss, the running game took over on Sept. 2 against the Comets as the Blue Hawks piled up 238 yards rushing, much of which came courtesy of North Star Athletic Association offensive player of the week Braden Zuroff with 82 on the ground and a pair of gritty rushing touchdowns. Madler also got into the end zone after a slightly busted play, and Kaden Kuntz found his way into the paint on a run while fellow Dickinsonian Alex Praus pounded the ball in from 8 yards out.

On the other side of the ball the Blue Hawks limited Mayville State to only 28 rushing yards last week, at least partly on the strength of a team defensive effort led by the skills of Dickinson native and NSAA defensive player of the week Krew Mathern, while Chase Miller earned NSAA special teams player of the week honors for his four converted extra points and a pair of field goals that helped keep the Blue Hawks in the lead and piling on the points.

This-week's game was flip-flopped with the Mayville State game, with the Wisconsin-Stout game originally scheduled for Sept. 2 to precede the beginning of the NSAA run.

This Saturday's game in Wisconsin is the final non-conference showdown of the year for DSU and the team will have a bye-week before restarting their NSAA schedule at Waldorf on Sept. 23 at noon MDT. That game will be followed by a trip to Valley City State for a Sept. 30 contest with a 2 p.m. MDT kickoff, and afterwards the Blue Hawks will host their homecoming game on Oct. 7 versus Dakota State (SD).

"We knew the task we have ahead of us and we knew that stretch we have, it just didn't work with the schedule, but next year we'll have six home-games," Stanton said. "But our guys are okay with that, we just preach to our guys (about) just taking it one day at a time and one trip at a time and that's really our attitude and we know what we have to do."

In the NAIA rankings, DSU is currently ranked #19 and the next poll will be released on Sept. 11.

For those who want to watch the game live at noon MDT at Williams Stadium in Menomonie, Wisc.,, it will be online at

www.wiacnetwork.com/stout/

. Live audio coverage will be provided by KDIX at

www.kdix.com

and live stats can be followed at

www.https://stoutbluedevils.com/sidearmstats/football/summary

.

For more information about the Dickinson State Blue Hawks football program, please visit

https://www.dsubluehawks.com/sports/fball/index

or keep reading The Dickinson Press.