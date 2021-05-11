Blue Hawks fall short in NSAA tourney

May 11—Dickinson State University traveled to Valley City, May 6, to participate in the North Star Athletic Association championship. Going into the playoffs fifth out of six teams, catcher Derrick Calvillo knew that for his team there was no place to go but up — and that is what they achieved, making it all the way to game nine of the championship.

"The big thing that we took away was we really had nothing to lose. We were just excited to make the playoffs; that was our whole goal from the get-go," Calvillo said. "Everything after that was just icing on the cake for us."

The double-elimination format of the tournament gave the Blue Hawks a fighting chance after losing their first game against Maryville University in a close defensive game of 2-4. It was in the first inning where the Comets gained their lead of 1-4 and held that until the top of the third, when the Dickinson team gained an additional point with a homer from Cade Ostenson.

From then on both sides clung to their defensive strengths, not allowing any additional runs for the six remaining innings. DSU constantly put pressure on Mayville's defense as the Comets answered by trying to catch stolen bases. The game ended at the top of the ninth, but it was far from over for Dickinson State.

The losing bracket started on day two, beginning with the Blue Hawks facing the Dakota State Trojans — the sixth seed team that lost 4-9 against Bellevue University.

The last time DSU faced Dakota State University, they split a weekend series. This time, the Blue Hawks had no intention to leave anything on the table and held the Trojans to zero runs until the sixth inning with Joel Torres pitching. In the sixth, sophomore Tyler Gray came onto the pitcher's mound and after allowing five runs, he was replaced with senior Nathan Delahanty to finish it up the inning until the ninth, when John Koronka took over.

Ostenson rallied the Blue Hawks with a score in the first inning brought in by Robert Encinas' double. The third brought three more runs from Calvillo, Ostenson, Alberto Nieto. Calvillo hit an additional run In the fourth and Ostenson hit a three-run home run.

After the sixth, Dakota State's confidence soared but was shot down after DSU brought five more runs in the seventh and one in the ninth to seal the deal, with the final score 14-6.

Day three brought the Blue Hawks' next opponents, Valley City University, after the Vikings were unable to match up with Mayville, with their game ending 4-10.

Dickinson State versus Valley City proved to be a close match game that ended 9-8 in Dickinson's favor, though Valley City held a four-point lead at the end of the fourth inning.

"We started off a little rough in that game ... we just battled back the whole time, showing that we didn't want to go home," Calvillo said. "We were playing with our backs against the wall, and we ended up coming out with a victory and sending Valley City home on their home plate, which was pretty sweet."

What really made a difference was the Blue Hawks' consistency in the game, scoring at least one run in every inning except for the first and fourth. Ostenson had a great game with a home run and three RBIs. Mathias Dufner and Alberto Nieto tied with two runs each. Jacob Clinton, Connor Polkowske, Brett Bantle, Dufner and Calvillo, each contributed with single RBIs.

The second game of day three for DSU was against the No. 1 team, the Bellevue University Bruins, who fell out of the winners' bracket after their game against the Comets 6-4. The competitive nature of the weekend showed that anyone can fall and for Calvillo, it is the competitive atmosphere that brings the best out of players, especially for those who have never experienced this level of conference play.

"It really showed how much everyone on our team wants it, especially the younger guys being their first year in college baseball .Having a chance to get their feet wet, what it is going to be like and what their future is going to look like being here," Calvillo said. "It was awesome. It was an experience that I will never forget."

Unfortunately for the Blue Hawks, this would be the last game for them, as they lost 5-16 against the Bruins. It was the last step needed for them to face Mayville again and have a shot of redemption from game one. It was a well- contested game; DSU achieved four runs in the second inning and an additional run in the fourth, wouldn't allow a single hit in three of the innings and striking out 10 of the Bruins players. However, clutch hits from Bellevue set them apart with their 12 RBIs with two homers.

Calvillo said now that they have the taste of defeat in their mouths, it just makes them hungrier for victory and to take it all next season.

"When we saw the pre-ranking come out at the beginning of the season, they had us around seventh, so we definitely want to show everyone that we are here to stay and we are here to play. In the future years to come, we are going to be the team to beat," Calvillo said. "Being that we had a good year this year and exceeded expectations, we all have the feeling of what it is like to be successful in the conference and on the baseball field."

Cavillo also added a special thanks to their seniors and commitment they put into the DSU baseball program and setting the standard for the years to come.

"Just big thanks to the seniors here, especially Karson Backer, he was a player who started here with the DSU program and he got the chance to finish and play his final year here. I think his story and a lot of the senior stories here motivated us that transferred and the freshman that came in from high school," Cavillo said. "The senior message and desire to win and be successful on the field is really what drove everyone. Just a big thanks to them, because if we didn't have them then we probably could have had a different year and it definitely played as an influence on all of us."

Mayville won the championship against Bellevue after two championship games; 2-8, 16-2. The Comets will advance to the NAIA baseball national tournament with the opening round being on May 17-20.