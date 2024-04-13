Blue Hawks bounced in doubleheader sweep by Waldorf University

Apr. 13—DICKINSON — Leadoff walks tend to be like missed extra-points in football in that they typically come back to bite teams, and the Dickinson State Blue Hawks (7-31) dropped a pair of games by that exact method with a pair of big innings that plagued the home-team in both matchups of a Friday, April 12 doubleheader at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark. DSU fell, 5-3 in the second half of the twin-bill and 7-3 in the opener and will now face the same team today in another home doubleheader.

"They scored in bunches and we gave them some free bags and they flare one in or doink one and a guy juices one and it just hurts more," DSU head baseball coach Mike Dahl said. "The difference is: That we have to do that, offensively."

In what began as a tight defensive contest, the Blue Hawks scored an opening-inning run as centerfielder Alberto Nieto walked and was singled home by Wyatt Wilharn for the early 1-0 lead and doubled their effort on a Carlos Molina, Jr. rocket to center that plated Wilharn. Starting pitcher Jonathan Lerma was on cruise-control in the initial stages of the game and racked up 4 early strikeouts, but the Warriors (16-18 overall) took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth after a leadoff walk to Zach Meyer that preceded the Blue Hawks' unraveling, and 4 runs later the home-team was down, 4-2.

After Waldorf University managed to score another run in the top of the seventh inning, DSU looked aggressive and right-fielder Nathaniel Jilek advanced to third on a hit-and-run on a single by Nieto and Jilek later scored on a ground-out by shortstop Jace Buchanan. But the big fourth inning proved to be Dickinson State's undoing and Warriors reliever earned the save on 3 strikeouts down the stretch to the close of the game.

No DSU athlete recorded a multi-hit game, and Lerma absorbed the loss to drop to 1-5 on the season. Waldorf doubled-up Dickinson State's plate production, outhitting the hosts 8-4, and the visitors also were solid on the basepaths with a pair of steals, while Dickinson State outfielder Luke Clinton had a home-run-saving catch over the wall in left field that brought the crowd to their feet.

The opener started off well for DSU, as Nieto reached on a single to right and was pushed to third on a Jace Buchanan single to left. Nieto scored on a Wilharn groundout to give the 'Hawks a 1-0 lead, then starting pitcher Trent Richter took over and mowed down 7 Waldorf batters through six innings of work.

WU knotted the game at 1-each in the top of the third and then took a 2-1 advantage in the sixth before Wilharn reached first on an error for the Blue Hawks in the bottom of the inning. Pinch-runner Cole Siembab advanced to third on a Molina single to right field and then scored on a Keanu Calamayan pinch-hit sacrifice fly to deep center to even the scoring at 2-2.

The visitors took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh, and DSU again tied the game on a single from Nieto that led to a 3-3 score as Buchanan doubled the speedy centerfielder home on a shot to left.

But a leadoff walk to Warriors outfielder Pete Ordonio again caused the inevitable rally, as the Warriors piled up a quick 4 runs in the top of the eighth inning and went the distance for the 7-3 victory.

Nieto had a stolen base and ended up going 2-for-4, while Buchanan saw the same production, with Molina also combining for a multi-hit outing and Clinton adding a double. Trent Chavez took the loss for Dickinson State, who will again host Waldorf for a twin-bill that starts at noon today, Saturday, April 13.

"At least six out of nine innings, we had one of our first-two hitters on and we just kind of go into stall mode," Dahl said. "We got a little unlucky; we hit some balls hard and just right at people and they made some plays."

