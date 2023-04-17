Blue & Gold Preview: What To Watch For 6-Pack

On Saturday afternoon, Notre Dame is set to close out its spring practice session with the annual Blue and Gold scrimmage in Rockne’s house. While the weather may turn out to be chilly, the competition will be hot. Just how Marcus Freeman prefers.

Last year the narrative was all that was “new”. It was a thrill to see Freeman preside over the team for the first time as the official head coach in the Blue and Gold game. Year two, however, has a much different vibe. One of calibration and competition. There are starting spots to be earned by the roster and adjustments to be made by the staff.

As you enjoy the last taste of on-field Irish football until August, let’s look at six items you may want to keep an eye on in this in house tilt.

Health

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (3) tries to get past South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Brad Johnson (19) on a 7 yard pass play during fourth quarter action. Notre n]Jki 123022 Bs Gatorbowl 30

Last year the single worst thing that could’ve happened to Notre Dame happened. Losing the starting quarterback for any length of time. This was a brutal setback for [autotag]Tyler Buchner[/autotag] personally and the team overall. Injuries happen. This is football. They just do. You just hope they don’t.

I realize placing this first on our list isn’t the most innovative piece of journalism, but it’s critically important to emerge from this game relatively healthy, especially true for key positions and known play-makers. Hopefully the Luck of the Irish is with the team in this regard!

Speed

Chris Tyree #25 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 1, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Speed kills. Speed wins. Notre Dame’s staff knows this. They have recruited towards it. I will be looking for overall team speed, particularly defensively but am also very excited to see who flashes on an individual level as well.

Last year, for example, Jadarian (J.D.) Price made a huge run down the sideline and it was obvious he had a next-level gear. It jumped out at you. You couldn’t miss it. It was terrific to see, especially from a youngster. Unfortunately, injury prevented him from seeing the field all of last year. Who shows off the burners this year?

The Quarterbacks

The Athletic reports that Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner having a solid spring

Notre Dame quarterbacks Tyler Buchner (12) and Sam Hartman (10) during Notre Dame Spring Practice on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Irish Athletics Center in South Bend, Indiana.

Ncaa Foorball 2023 Notre Dame Spring Practice

Syndication Notre Dame Insider

Freeman has publicly stated that the QB job is still in “open competition” mode and will remain so until someone outright earns the job, even if that process runs into Fall camp.

I truly hope the coaching staff lets both players try to stretch the field a bit. I don’t expect the timing and completion percentage to be perfect, but getting a glimpse of a hopefully more aggressive modern offense is something the entire fan base has been begging for.

For example, everyone knows Buchner can run the ball wonderfully. Can he connect on a deep ball with an early enrollee with beautiful timing? Or build some rhythm with an emerging second-year player like Merriweather? I hope to find out. The same questions apply to Sam Hartman as well. It’s been a long time since Notre Dame fans have had multiple QBs to legitimately feel excited about!

Offense Overall

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 24: Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scores a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

To me, Notre Dame’s building block starting point on offense should be behind the offensive line and running back [autotag]Audric Estime[/autotag]. The Irish will continue to always try to impose a physical identity and be able to play smash-mouth ball when needed.

But in 2023, thanks to some quick roster overhauls, the offense is going to be capable of more than just running the ball. Stressing defenses with both the run and pass is expected. Hopefully, the Blue and Gold game demonstrates some of these changes and highlights new possibilities. What a perfect & useful opportunity to try news things with no real game risk.

Defense

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Brandon Joseph (16) signals for a safety in the second quarter against the BYU Cougars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Regarding the defense, there are a couple of main features to look for Saturday afternoon. One is simple physical observations such as speed and crispness of tackling. These are not be all-end all indicators of anything long-term but are informative as to just how far the group has come along or has to go.

The second lens to view the defense through is with packages and personnel. What looks similar to last year? What is new? Who is on the field, when, and where? The spring game is the perfect opportunity to try new things and explore new possibilities.

Youth Movement

247Sports says Notre Dame signee Jaden Greathouse can make an early impact

Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (9) celebrates winning the Class 6A Division 2 State Championship against Guyer at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 18, 2021. Westlake defeated Guyer 40-21.

Greathouse

One of my favorite features of the Blue and Gold game is that we get to see live action from early enrollees and younger players in general. Who can flash and make a splash?

Marcus Freeman is all about competition. Nothing is promised or guaranteed. Everything must be earned. How many players that fit this description are going to make a major impact on Saturdays next fall? Keep an eye on the WR group in this regard. [autotag]Braylon James[/autotag], [autotag]Jaden Greathouse[/autotag] and [autotag]Rico Flores[/autotag] all fit this bill.

