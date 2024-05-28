Blue Devils win championship game vs. Cochranton 10-1

May 28—Cambridge Springs defeated Cochranton to win the Class 1A championship on Monday at Allegheny College. The Blue Devils had clutch hitting in situations with runners on, including a grand slam from Jaydan Simmons. Kylee Miller got Cambridge Springs started with a lead-off home run that set the tone for the rest of the game.

"We had timely hitting today," said Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford. "We went up with a purpose this time and we just executed."

Kayla Crawford got the start in the circle for Cambridge Springs, pitching all seven innings. Crawford allowed three hits and one run while striking out 12 and walking no one.

"Kayla (Crawford) was fire," said Mumford. "She mixed her speeds really well today. She was really sick today."

Despite having problems scoring on Cochranton earlier this year, it only took two innings for the Blue Devils to build up a 10-1 lead, putting the Cardinals in a large hole quickly.

Cambridge Springs' explosive offense was led by Quinn Eaglen and Simmons. Simmons went 2-for-4 at the plate, scoring two runs and knocking in four. Eaglen went 1-for-2 at the plate, scoring two runs and batting in two, with one walk. Miller went 1-for-2 at the plate, scoring two runs and talling one RBI on her solo homer. Triniti Caldwell scored one more RBI.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Cambridge Springs had an opportunity to extend their lead after the lead-off home run. Simmons made sure that opportunity didn't go to waste, smacking a long ball to left field for a grand slam.

"I was thinking base hit," said Simmons. "Just make contact and see where it goes. I saw an outside pitch first and she threw me outside again, and I knew it was coming."

With a district title under their belt, Cambridge Springs now turns its attention toward the state tournament.

"We went to states last year," said Crawford. "I think the goal is just to go further this year than last."

The Blue Devils will face the third seed from District 7 in the first round of states on June 3.

"Right now, we're going to go back to work," said Mumford. "We're going to hone in on a few things that I saw today that I'd like to clean up before we see the next round."

For Cochranton, this game marks the end of a good regular season, with the Cardinals just unable to pull out big hits when they needed to.

"They won and we didn't," said Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire. "It's that simple."

Cochranton fell behind early and was unable to recover. Crawford limited the Cochranton offense, and despite giving up one run after the first two innings, the lead was simply too much for the Cardinals to come back from.

Claire McCartney and Dani Hoffman led the Cochranton offense. McCartney went 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring a run. Hoffman went 1-for-2, batting in one.

"These kids and the way they come through all the trials and tribulations of a softball season," said McGuire. "I couldn't be prouder of them."

Brooklyn Needler got the start for the Cardinals, with Hoffman coming in relief after the first two innings. Needler pitched just over three innings, allowing six hits and five runs. Needler struck out one and walked three. Hoffman pitched just over one inning, allowing two hits and five runs, striking out three and walking four.

Cochranton ends its season with a 13-5 record.

------

Cochranton (1)

(AB-R-H-BI) McCartney 3-1-2-0, Custead 3-0-0-0, Hoffman 3-0-0-0, Frayer 3-0-0-0, Lippert 3-0-0-0, Needler 3-0-0-0, Miller 3-0-0-0, McClain 2-0-1-0, Sokol 2-0-0-0. Totals 25-1-3-0.

Cambridge Springs (10)

(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 2-2-1-1, Newell 3-1-2-0, Caldwell 4-1-1-1, Dunton 4-0-0-0, Eaglen 2-2-1-2, Simmons 4-2-2-4, Cunningham 1-0-0-0, Crawford 4-0-0-0, Murawski 2-0-0-0, Zilhaver 1-0-0-0. Totals 27-10-7-8.

Cochranton 100 000 0 — 1 3 3

Cambridge Springs 550 000 x — 10 7 1

BATTING

2B: C — McCartney; CS — Eaglen.

HR: CS — Simmons, Miller

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Needler LP 4.1-6-5-5-2-3, Hoffman 1.2-1-5-3-3-4; CS — Crawford WP 7-3-1-0-12-0.

