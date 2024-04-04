Blue Devils topple Trousdale, White House

Apr. 3—On a sun-splashed Good Friday, Lebanon rolled past visiting Trousdale County 15-5 at Brent Foster Field.

Jordan Jewell's RBI double and Brody Royalty's bases-loaded walk staked the Blue Devils to a first-inning lead. Jewell's groundout and Tol Swindell's RBi single added to the lead in the second.

Cooper Hays doubled in the third inning, Brice Njezic grounded out and the Yellow Jackets committed an error as the Blue Devils continued to add to their lead.

Cade Thorne pitched three scoreless innings for the win. Chase Dickerson worked the final three frames to secure the save. Lebanon finished with 11 hits. Royalty and Evan Driver each banged out two hits. Jewell, Royalty and Elijah Shreeve drove in two runs apiece.

The good-time offense traveled to White House on Saturday where Lebanon won the battle of the Blue Devils 13-0.

Njezic drove in five runs on a pair of two-run doubles and a squeeze bunt.

Lebanon scored eight times in the fifth inning. Njezic and Swindell each doubled in two runs while Evyn Underwood added a two-run single.

An error and Njezic's squeeze staked Lebanon to a 3-0 lead in the second.

Samuel Peach pitched the first four innings for the win, allowing two hits and on walks while striking out four. Underwood worked a hitless fifth.

Hays, Swindell and Njezic each notched two hits.

The Blue Devils will host Cookeville at 6 p.m. today in a District 7-4A game at Brent Foster Field. The teams will hook up at CHS on Thursday in a flip after last night's game was called off Monday due to the threatening weather forecast.

Wildcats' Buckner, Reed 1-hit LaVergne

GLADEVILLE — Ryan Buckner and Carson Reed combined to pitch a one-hit shutout Monday night as Wilson Central blanked visiting LaVergne 4-0.

Buckner surrendered one hit and three walks while striking out 12 in six innings. Reed retired the Wolverines in order in the seventh inning.

Wilson Central made the most of three hits. Luke Kinzer doubled and drove in three runs Buckner had the other RBI.

The Wildcats scored three times in the first inning and their other score in the second.

Barnwell throws 3-inning no-hitter as Commanders cruise

ANTIOCH — Will Barnwell threw a three-inning no-hitter Monday night as visiting Friendship Christian crushed Ezell-Harding 21-0.

Barnwell walked one and struck out five as he faced one batter over the minimum to improve to 2-1.

The Commanders cracked 17 hits, including a three-run homer in the third inning. Barnwell doubled and drove in four runs. Luke Sellars doubled and Knox Hayslip singled twice as each drove in two runs. Hayden Holleman and Quin Long doubled as they and Adam Gordon each added two hits.

Friendship was scheduled to bring a 14-5-1 record into last night's series finale with the Eagles at John McNeal Stadium, weather permitting.

Central sweeps 3 opponents in Warrior Classic

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central went 3-0 in the Warrior Classic last weekend.

The Wildcats capped the two days with a 10-1 pounding of Providence Christian. They drilled Dyer County 9-3 and Fishers 8-2 Friday.

Central broke open a 2-1 lead over Providence with two runs in the bottom of the third inning, four in the fourth and two more in the fifth, finishing with 16 hits.

Will Vokes doubled twice and Luke Kinzer once as each had three hits. Caden Webber and Konnor Adelsberger put up matching numbers of two RBIs on two hits, including a double apiece. Will Summers also doubled and singled. Vokes drove in three runs while Webber and Adelsberger had two RBIs apiece.

Colton Vivrette pitched the full seven innings for the win, allowing an unearned run in the third inning and two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Providence is coached by Barry Bartlett, who grew up in Lebanon, and assisted by his father, former Lebanon High coach Mike Bartlett.

Against Dyer County, the Wildcats scored six runs in the first inning and led 9-0 through three.

Cameron Thomas tossed four hitless innings for the win, allowing two walks and six strikeouts. Ed Sirovy gave up three runs in the fifth as he gave up all four Choctaws hits.

Central had nine hits, including two each by Gabe Hildabrand and Brayden Wadsworth, who both knocked in two runs. Luke Shaughnessy doubled.

Against Fishers, Central led 3-0 through two innings and finally broke free of a 3-2 edge with five in the sixth.

Kinzer pitched five innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs in the third and two hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Ryan Judd pitched two hitless innings.

Hildabrand, the Wildcats' leadoff hitter, drove in three runs as he and Wadsworth each had two of Central's seven hits.

Friendship wins 3 of 4 in East Robertson Classic

HENDERSONVILLE — Friendship Christian went 3-0-1 during last weekend's East Robertson Classic at Drakes Creek Park.

The Commanders capped the weekend with an eight-inning 6-4 win over Coffee County on Saturday. They edged Portland 4-3 earlier in the day.

On Friday, Friendship tied Hendersonville 4-4 after whipping Metamora 12-3.

Hayden Holleman broke the tie against Coffee County with an RBI single in the eighth, which was followed by Will Barnwell's sacrifice fly.

That made a winner of Elijah Stockton, who pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Quin Long after picking up the save against Portland. The pair allowed six hits and struck out 10 as the Commanders climbed to 13-5-1 going into Monday's District 4-IIA game against visiting Ezell-Harding at John McNeal Stadium.

Adam Gordon's fifth home run of the season led off the Friendship fifth inning and gave the Commanders a 4-1 lead. Coffee County came back with three runs in the sixth.

Friendship finished with six hits, including two singles by Holleman.

Against Portland, Friendship took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. The Panthers went up 3-1 in the fourth before the Commanders answered by matching PHS in the fifth on Long's two-run single and Jacob Chapman's sacrifice fly.

Ayden Moore improved to 2-3 with six innings of pitching, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts. Stockton struck out two in a perfect seventh for his first save of the season.

Friendship finished with six hits, including a double by Mason Hallum.

Against Hendersonville, the Commanders climbed into a 4-4 tie with all of their runs in the eighth. The Commandos built a 4-0 lead through three innings against Holleman. Sam Duckwiler and Bradyn Stringer finished up with a combined five hitless innings.

Friendship finished with six hits in the seven-inning game. Hallum had two hits.

Against Metamora, the Commanders trailed 3-2 before scoring 10 times in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Tate Tidwell tossed two innings in relief to even his record at 1-1. He lost a possible save when Metamora scored twice in the top of the sixth to give the Redbirds a short-lived edge. Duckwiler pitched the first four innings and Stringer the seventh as the trio surrendered six hits.

Friendship scored single runs in the third and fourth innings, sandwiching a score by Metamora in the top of the fourth.

The Commanders cracked 11 hits, including doubles by Long, Barnwell, Stockton and Hallum. Barnwell drove in four runs on two hits while Hallum has three RBIs. Stockton, Holleman and Caleb Kring each collected a pair of hits.