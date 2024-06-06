Blue Devils start summer football workouts

Jun. 5—TIFTON — Spring football is over and summer has begun. Tift County head football coach Jeff Littleton said his Blue Devils got to work Tuesday morning.

"All the kids are working hard," said Littleton, also reporting strong numbers. He said he had 111 on the field Tuesday, with another 100 involved in the summer middle school workouts.

Seven-on-sevens start next week. One will be at home, with a trip to defending state champion Coffee and another at Florida State.

"We have some talented kids," Littleton said. "I'm looking forward to working with them.

Before the road workouts, Tift County will entertain area youth. The Blue Devils Football Camp is Friday and Littleton said nearly 150 have signed up.

The 2024 high school season is getting closer. Tift hosts Brooks County in a scrimmage Aug. 9 before playing for keeps Aug. 16 at Griffin. The home opener — also homecoming — is against Gadsden County, Florida, Aug. 23.