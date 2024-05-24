Blue Devils sixth in Score Atlanta final rankings

May 23—ATLANTA — A second consecutive trip to the Class 6A baseball elite eight landed the Tift County Blue Devils with an even better final ranking.

Score Atlanta named the Blue Devils No. 6 on the post-state finals list.

The Region 1-6A champions fell in the elite eight to Etowah, eventual state champions over Pope. Those teams are the top two, with Houston County No. 3. Blessed Trinity is fourth and Marist, fifth.

Tift went 27-9 this season. Six of the losses were to teams third or better in Score Atlanta's final rankings.

Despite making the elite eight for their second straight season, Thomas County Central was not included in Score Atlanta's top 10. Lassiter, Newnan, North Forsyth and Evans made up Nos. 6-10.

Among schools familiar to Tift, Lowndes is naturally No. 1 in 7A after winning their second consecutive state crown.

Coffee was No. 10 in 5A. In 2A, Appling County was second, with Jeff Davis fifth and Worth County eighth. Irwin County was fifth in Class A's Division I. Lanier County won over Charlton County in Class A, Division II, with Schley County third and Wilcox County eighth.