Blue Devils set for PIAA opener

Cambridge Springs will play Carmichaels in the first round of the PIAA playoffs today at Penn State Behrend at 3 p.m.

Cambridge Springs (16-2) won a District 10 title while Carmichaels (16-2) is the third seed from District 7.

Carmichaels pitcher Bailey Barnyak has 194 strikeouts in 119 innings with 20 earned runs and 43 walks for an ERA of 1.17. Carys McConnell and Kaitlyn Waggert each had 31 hits on the season. McConnell has six home runs, four triples and eight doubles for 35 RBIs.

Kayla Crawford is the leader in the circle for the Blue Devils. She has 187 strikeouts and nine earned runs with a .60 ERA.

Offensively, senior Kylee Miller has a .509 average with 29 hits and 16 RBIs. Sophomore Morgan Dunton has 24 hits on the season while Triniti Caldwell and Jaydan Simmons each have 16.

“Ours keys to success will be unleashing everything we have on the field and supporting each other,” Cambridge Springs head coach Angie Mumford said. “We need to have quality at bats and trust the process.”

The winner will play either Claysburg-Kimmel or West Greene in the PIAA quarterfinals on Thursday.