Blue Devils loaded with experience, ready for 2021

Aug. 16—EVANSVILLE — After a truncated 2020 spring alternate season caused by COVID-19, the Evansville Blue Devils, like everyone else, are ready for a return to normal.

Evansville head coach Garth Coats enters his second year and first full season guiding the Blue Devils.

After sharing their conference title in 2019 with an 8-1 mark and advancing to the WIAA Level 2 playoffs, the Blue Devils were 3-2 in the alternate spring season.

Evansville has several key players back, including senior receiver Chase Maves, who had 16 catches for 313 yards and a TD to earn all-conference honors. Alex Johnson added 12 catches for 298 yards and a TD. Trevor Bahrs had 12 catches for 298 yards and a TD. Tight end Kane Howlett added 12 catches for 111 yards and four TDs.

Overall, Evansville returns 23 letterwinners with seven starters back on each side of the ball.

A large senior class of 16 guys should provide plenty of leadership for the younger players, Coats said.

The Blue Devils have to fill a pretty big hole at the quarterback position with the graduation of Tyr Severson, who threw for almost 5,000 yards over his three-year career, including 1,155 yards in the alternate spring season.

The Blue Devils scrimmaged New Berlin Eisenhower last week, and the results were mixed. Coats said he was pleased to see his team rally and come together after losing a player to an ankle injury early in the session.

"It was nice to see the guys come together and deal with adversity," Coats said. "We've still got plenty of things to work on."

Part of that, Coats said, is the mental part of the game. "We need to know our assignments, and execute the game plan," Coats said.

Coats said he expects a tough Rock Valley race this year. "It's going to be one of the most talented years ever," Coats said. "We can't take a week off."

The latest incarnation of the Rock Valley Conference includes Evansville, Monroe, Jefferson, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Edgerton, East Troy and Whitewater.

That aforementioned talented group of seniors is already providing some of that leadership, Coats said.

Alex Johnson said he and his fellow seniors are more than ready to embrace their chance to lead.

"It's our time," Johnson said. "We know what to do."

Evansville opens the 2021 season this Friday night on the road with a nonconference game at Reedsburg.