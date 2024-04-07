Blue Devils drop two to RCTC baseball team

Apr. 6—The Riverland Community College baseball team dropped a pair of games to RCTC by scores of 7-6 and 4-2 in Riverland Saturday.

Southland grad Harrison Hanna struck out four while taking the loss in game one for RCC (14-5 overall).

RCTC 7, RCC 6

RCC pithing: Harrison Hanna (L) 7 IP, 11 H, 1 BB, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 2 HBP

RCC hitting: Evan Lenz, 1-for-3, R, BB; Taiko Ishikawa, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Joshua Ferdnandez, 0-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Karlo Aguirre, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Misael Martinez, 0-for-3, BB; Jeremy Portela, 2-for-3, R, RBI; Asthon Wolf, 1-for-3; Boden Simon, 1-for-2, 2 R, BB

RCTC 4, RCC 2

RCC pitching: Jack Sorenson (L) 7 IP, 7 H, 5 BB, 4 ER, 4 K

RCC hitting: Lenz, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Ishikawa, 1-for-3, RBI; Martinez, 2-for-3; Broden Simon, 0-for-1, R