Blue Devils Ball Hawk: In his second season playing defense, Salem's Bates one of the area's top defensive backs

Sep. 3—Two games into last fall, Salem's Kaleb Bates saw his football world turned upside down.

A quarterback since he started playing football in the sixth grade, and Salem's starting QB during the 2019 season, Bates was suddenly presented with a whole new challenge.

Bates was asked to move to receiver and defensive back — despite having never played defense.

"It was definitely tough because I had only ever played quarterback," said Bates. "But the coaches felt the team would be better because of it, and helped me learn. I believed that switching (to defensive back) not only gave me the best chance to succeed, but the whole team as well."

After earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors as a ball-hawking cornerback last fall — with four interceptions in the state tournament alone — Bates will lead Salem into its season-opener on Friday, when it travels to face Nashua South at Stellos Stadium.

That's the same Stellos Stadium where the Blue Devils dropped a heartbreaking Division 1 semifinal, 33-28 to eventual state champ Nashua North last fall.

"We're more than excited that the first game is finally here," said Bates, a senior tri-captain. "All of our hard work and preparation can finally be on displayed in a game, and there's no better feeling than that.

"I can tell you that walking into Stellos Stadium on Friday will bring back some memories — memories I'm not pleased with. Having our season end like it did last year is something you don't forget easily, and I'm ready to put in the past."

With Salem a state title favorite this year, the Blue Devil coaches are thrilled to have Bates leading their defense.

"Kaleb is a true leader and the ultimate team-first player," said Salem coach Steve Abraham. "On defense, he has the ability to shut down the other team's best player. He led Division 1 in interceptions last year."

DEFENSIVE DYNAMO

Bates proved a quick study at defensive back, and was ready to dominate in the postseason.

He intercepted a pass in Salem's tourney opener against Alvirne, added two interceptions in the Blue Devils' quarterfinal win over defending champ Londonderry and then picked off a pass in the semifinals.

Abraham admired Bates' selflessness in making the move.

"His sophomore year he was our QB and led us to the state semifinal," said the coach. "Last year, we were swapping QBs, and he really didn't love it. He made the switch to DB halfway through the season, and ended up being a shut-down corner."

What does the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Bates think gave him the ability to take to defensive back so smoothly?

"My first key is just natural instinct," he said. "I know how to be in the right place at the right time. My second key is being aggressive and making sure the receiver knows who he's against.

"When I'm making plays, it's all about reading the play and reacting immediately. Coach always says I'm a 'ball hawk' but I never got to really display it until playing DB last year."

And for Bates, nothing is better than a timely interception.

"A big interception changes the game," he said. " When I get a pick, it's the best feeling. My favorite interception is the first one I had against Londonderry last year (in the Division 1 quarterfinals). That play changed the game entirely. We were able to score off of it and then Londonderry couldn't recover."

ADDING OFFENSE. DREAMING OF TITLE

Bates admits that opportunities to catch balls can be limited in the run-heavy wing-T offense Salem has run for more than 25 years.

"Playing receiver in wing-T may not sound as fun as playing it in a spread offense," admitted Bates, who had four catches last year. "But I like it more because it's the last position teams worried about.

"When you have talented receivers and coaches that trust you, it's a very tough offense to stop. When I have the chance to make a play on offense, I never take it for granted. I try and make every play count."

Now he hopes he can lead Salem to its first title since 2009.

"We have one goal .... win a championship!" he said.

AT HOME IN NASHUA

Three of Salem's four away games in 2021 will be played at Nashua's Stellos Stadium.

The Blue Devils open against Nashua South on Friday (6:30 p.m.), face Bishop Guertin on Sept. 11, then take on defending champ Nashua North on Oct. 15. It's the same stadium where they lost the Division 1 semifinals last year.

"Losing a game like that (33-28) motivates the whole team whether some will admit it or not," said defensive back Kaleb Bates.

