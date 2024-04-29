Blue Devil football trio become latest sign with Benedict College

Apr. 28—TIFTON — Benedict College may have to change its nickname from Tigers to Blue Devils. This year's football team is going to be filled with them as three more Tift County football players committed to play for them Friday, April 26.

Taylan Morrow, Lee Jackson and Titus Beauford are headed to Benedict, located in Columbia, South Carolina.

Many coaches played a part in developing these players, said Coach J.C. Clark. All three have played a major part in the program.

Beauford and Morrow gave Tift a 1-2 punch receiving that few teams could match. Each had a two-touchdown game this year. Morrow had two against Northside of Warner Robins and Beauford caught two against Dutchtown.

The two combined for 63 receptions and 902 yards.

For their careers, Beauford had five receiving touchdowns and Morrow had six, with Morrow also passing for a touchdown as a junior.

Jackson recorded 43 tackles this season, 6.5 for lost yardage. He had five sacks and two hurries, according to stats on MaxPreps, and forced two fumbles.

"They're matured so much from their freshmen year," Clark said. "They persevered through a lot from their freshmen year to now."

COVID happened their ninth grade year. Tift has had several coaching staff changes in the years after. Clark said they "embraced the task that came with it."

Clark sees a bright future for the group. "The sky's going to be the limit each one of them," he said, "but it's going to be up to them." Clark said he hopes they don't take the opportunity for granted.

Jackson, Beauford and Morrow will join Tristan Boone at Benedict. Damion Moate recently announced he had changed his commitment to Benedict as well.