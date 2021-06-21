Blue Crabs pinch Rockers

Jun. 21—HIGH POINT — The Rockers relief pitching came apart at the seams again Sunday.

Southern Maryland scored nine runs in the seventh off three relievers and rallied for a 15-12 victory at Truist Point stadium. The nine runs were the most scored against High Point in an inning this season and the 15 set a franchise record for runs allowed in a game.

High Point dropped to 10-11 with its fifth loss in six games. Southern Maryland improves to 9-12.

With an offense led by Jared Mitchell, Stephen Cardullo and Cesar Trejo, the Rockers led 10-5 before the seventh.

Mitchell hit a two-run homer, singled, walked twice and scored four runs in his first four of six trips to the plate. Mitchell's homer was his sixth in eight days.

Trejo hit a two-run homer with Mitchell aboard in the sixth, hit an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch in the fifth and scratched out an infield hit in the second.

Cardullo went 4 for 6. He doubled and later scored on a double by Jerry Downs in the fifth, hit a solo homer in the sixth and singled in the seventh and first.

Joe Johnson, Brian Clark and Max Povse each were charged with three runs in failing to preserve the lead for Rockers starter Craig Stem. Clark had a chance to end the inning with the score 10-8 when he fielded a grounder. But, his attempted throw to first sailed into left field and two runs scored.

Povse then replaced Clark. He walked two to load the bases and then served up a pitch that Kent Blackstone sent into the right field stands for a grand slam homer.

The Blue Crabs scored one in the eighth. The Rockers pushed across two in the ninth on James McOwen's RBI double and Jerry Downs' RBI groundout.

Rocker manager Jamie Keefe was ejected in the eighth for arguing a strikeout call involving Mitchell.

The Rockers play six games on the road this week. They play a single game today and a doubleheader at West Virginia, enjoy an off day Thursday, and then play at Lexington (Kentucky) starting Friday.