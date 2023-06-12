Blue-chip wide receiver impressed with official visit, has Florida among top schools

Billy Napier’s Florida football program emerged as one of the top two schools in the running for four-star wide receiver Jerrae Hawkinsout of Sarasota (Florida) IMG Academy after his official visit to Gainesville this weekend.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 165-pound pass-catcher told Swamp247’s Blake Alderman that the Gators are now “top two” in his recruitment following his official visit last weekend. Despite the revelation coming after OVs with both the Miami Hurricanes and Gators, it appears that it is actually the Penn State Nittany Lions who represent the other member of the pair.

“I’d say Penn State,” Hawkins responded when asked which team leads his recruitment. “It’s mainly just the accolades and, like, me playing on the biggest stage, honestly. Like, get me to the league, really.”

Nonetheless, his recent stop in Hogtown went well, as the university and city made the rising high school senior feel welcomed.

“It was a good time. My parents got to come out and see what I was telling them about, things like that,” Hawkins said. “We went to Dave & Busters, chilled with the coaches. Went to the pool area, ate, stuff like that. The pictures was nice.”

Hawkins is ranked No. 228 overall and No. 33 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 230 and 38, respectively. Penn State leads the pack in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 41.1% chance of signing him, while Florida (20.8%), Miami (17.8%) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (4.0%) follow behind.

