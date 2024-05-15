Blue-chip wide receiver announces top schools, includes Florida

Florida football’s 2025 recruiting class has been largely a success so far but there are still a handful of top prospects out there that Billy Napier and Co. covet.

Among the top names remaining in the field is four-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III out of Orlando (Florida) Jones, whose final four schools were announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. The Gators, along with the Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes and Ohio State Buckeyes made the penultimate cut.

“A lot of schools have recruited me and showed me a lot of love throughout my recruiting process,” Brown offered. “These are the four schools that I feel give me the best opportunity to be successful both on and off the field at this point.”

Official visit schedule

Brown is set for official visits with all four of his preferred programs, starting with Ohio State on the weekend of May 31, followed by Miami on June 11, Florida on June 14 and FSU on June 21.

He reportedly plans to commit shortly after his OV itinerary’s conclusion.

Recruiting Summary

Brown is ranked No. 70 overall and No. 10 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 60 and 9, respectively.

Ohio State holds two crystal ball predictions from 247Sports while On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives the Buckeyes an overwhelming 90.7% chance of signing; Florida (4.4%), Miami (2.1%) and FSU (1.4%) lag far behind.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire