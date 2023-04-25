Blue-chip Texas A&M DL commit sets official visit date with Florida

The official visit dates are piling up for Florida football as Billy Napier and Co. move on to the next phase of the year-round recruiting schedule. Several current commits and others have already set their special day in June to check out what is cooking in the Swamp.

One member of the 2024 class who had already committed to the Texas A&M Aggies back in July 2022 recently set an official visit in Gainesville. Four-star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans out of Longview (Texas) Pine Tree plans to make his OV on the weekend of June 2-4, according to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 260-pound lineman received an offer from the program back in March and trekked down to Hogtown for a three-day stay in early April. The 2024 recruit felt a strong connection with Napier’s Gators following the visit, resulting in his decision to use an OV on the Orange and Blue this summer.

“I don’t really know if there is a direct thing anyone would need to do. It’s more of a feeling,” he told Swamp247 after his unofficial visit. “I feel good here. This is the closest thing to A&M. Maybe a little better if you ask me.”

The high school junior also has official visits planned with the Texas Christian Horned Frogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in June.

Evans is ranked No. 175 overall and No. 20 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 145 and 17, respectively.

