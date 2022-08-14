Blue-chip target Khai Prean sets commitment date

LSU has a lot of momentum in the recruitment of four-star St. James athlete Khai Prean, and it seems that process is heading toward a conclusion.

On Saturday, Prean announced that he will be making his college decision on Tuesday. He’s down to four finalists, which include Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State and the Tigers.

In-state LSU is considered the heavy favorite by the On3 RPM. Just two days ago, the Tigers had a 79.3% chance of landing him. After he set his commitment date, their odds rose to 97.8%.

They also hold five Crystal Ball projections for Prean from 247Sports — including one from the director of football recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, who has an accuracy of 97.45% on 314 predictions in this cycle.

Since picking up an offer from the Tigers in March, he has made the 30-mile trip to Baton Rouge a handful of times, including at the end of July.

Story continues

“When I went up (to Baton Rouge) for the junior day, I got to meet Coach Frank (Wilson) and I really like the type of person he is,” Prean told On3 last month. “He’s real straightforward, doesn’t hold anything back, and I feel like that’s one person I can go to with anything.

“I got to sit down with Coach Kelly and meet him and knowing he’s the coach with the most wins; sitting down with and him talking to him one-on-one, I liked how he carried himself and with the most wins, he kept his composure and was humble. That’s what I like to see in a head coach and I liked his plan to use me across the middle, to create mismatches in the defense and in the passing game. He compared me to Kayshon Boutte and said I had the toughness you can’t teach.”

LSU had a big month on the recruiting trail in July, and that success has carried into August. Since the beginning of the month, it has landed five-star receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., four-star safety Kylin Jackson and four-star quarterback Rickie Collins.

Prean — who plays running back and safety while also returning kicks for St. James High School — is the nation’s No. 256 player, according to the 247Sports Composite. LSU’s 2023 class currently ranks sixth in the nation, and landing Prean could boost it into the top five.

List

Updated 2023 class rankings following Rickie Collins' commitment

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire