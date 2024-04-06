Blue-chip South Florida WR sets official visit date with Gators

Billy Napier’s Florida football program continues its grind on the high school recruiting front as the spring season continues to unfold. While spending a good deal of time on team practices and hosting prep prospects on campus, the Gators have also been filling up their official visit schedule.

Among the many names that have signed on for a trip to the Swamp this summer is four-star wide receiver Cortez Mills out of Homestead (Florida) in the 2025 cycle. The 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound pass-catcher will be making his official visit with the Orange and Blue on June 17, according to 247Sports.

He also has visits set with the Clemson Tigers (May 31), Nebraska Cornhuskers (June 14) and Miami Hurricanes (June 21).

The coveted receiver was offered a scholarship last fall after his trip to see Florida defeat the Tennessee Volunteers at home. Mills had some visit plans fall through recently but his new OV schedule appears to be set in stone.

During his junior campaign in 2023, Mills caught 79 passes for 1,640 yards while scoring 18 touchdowns, earning him a Miami Herald All-Dade 4M-3M honor.

Recruiting summary

Mills is ranked No. 97 overall and No. 12 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 124 and 14, respectively.

The Sunshine State product has two crystal ball predictions for Miami while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives those same ‘Canes a 48.2% chance of signing him. Florida (15.6%), Nebraska (13.4%) and Clemson (8.4%) lag behind in the race for his talents.

